Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton's 'daughter' has made many fans jealous after her wedding videos emerged online

The Meditations hitmaker and her personal assistant flaunted their unique bond in viral videos, which she shared on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on the striking resemblance between Diana Hamilton and Ghanaian bride Maame Pomaa

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton's goddaughter walked down the aisle at a star-studded event.

The Aha Ye hitmaker played a motherly role during the multi-day wedding ceremony, performing specific tasks in a viral video.

Diana Hamilton's 'daughter' weeps as the gospel star prays during her wedding ceremony. Photo credit: @dianahamilton.

Source: Instagram

Diana Hamilton prays for 'daughter' at wedding

Ghanaian event planner Maame Pomaa couldn't control her tears as Diana Hamilton prayed for her while she embarked on a new phase in her life.

The beautiful bride wore a long-sleeved, corseted, beaded gown for her white wedding. She looked effortlessly chic in a side-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup for her church ceremony.

Diana Hamilton, who is the co-founder of DH by DH, looked regal in a pleated brocade outfit, styled with a gold pleated leafy hairband to match her round earrings.

The Instagram video is below:

Diana Hamilton performs at 'daughter's wedding ceremony

Diana Hamilton has earned the admiration of many with her powerful ministration at her goddaughter's wedding.

The song captured attention with her soothing voice as she sang while her goddaughter walked down the aisle in a breathtaking outfit.

Diana Hamilton flaunts her YEN award before her 'daughter's wedding ceremony. Photo credit: @yencomgh.

Source: UGC

The emotional video has generated many reactions online, as many tagged the bride a lucky woman.

The Instagram video is below:

Diana Hamilton feeds her 'daughter' with eto

In another heartfelt video, Diana Hamilton fed her goddaughter locally prepared mashed plantain and eggs as they prepared for the white wedding.

The bride ate boiled eggs with the local delicacy, which, according to tradition, helps with urine retention for hours on such special days.

The Instagram video is below:

Diana Hamilton's 'daughter' weds in kente gown

Diana Hamilton and her 'daughter' wore blue kente gowns for her traditional wedding ceremony.

The melanin-skinned bride glowed as she slipped on an off-shoulder, corseted kente gown, while the gospel singer mesmerised fans with her glittering short-sleeved kente dress.

The mother-of-the-twins rocked her look with a matching turban to elevate her look at the viral wedding ceremony.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaians react to Diana Hamilton's daughter's videos

Some social media users have commented on Diana and Ghanaian bride Maame Pomaa's videos as they flaunted their beautiful chemistry online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ofeiba music stated:

"Are they related? Cos the resemblance is striking. Congratulations to her🥰🥰🥰🙏🙏🙏🍾🍾."

Efya Jackson stated:

"Having this glorified woman of God plus ur biological mother together blessing u on a special day like this 🥰🥰❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥believe u me ur marriage will never fail ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥cose it built in solid grounds ♾️🫶🏽."

Nana Acheampong commented:

"This is my Favorite part … ❤️❤️ Such a Glorious Moment ❤️."

Sir Jonah stated:

"Nice one Auntie Diana for blending tradition with modern ❤️❤️❤️."

The Instagram video is below:

Diana Hamilton says she is a sanguine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Hamilton, who has described herself as vivacious, expressive, and very social, and that she is 90% sanguine in a viral video.

Diana openly declared that she could communicate with spirits, stating that her confident demeanour and powerful personality facilitate connection.

She also stated that her initial desire to work in the media stemmed from her love of interacting with people.

Source: YEN.com.gh