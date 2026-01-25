Prophet Kumchacha claimed in an Onua TV interview that he had disturbing dreams about Daddy Lumba’s family shortly after the late musician’s funeral

The prophet alleged that Daddy Lumba spiritually appeared to him and expressed displeasure over the controversies surrounding his burial

The prophecy has resurfaced following the reported death of Kofi, sparking mixed reactions and renewed debate among Ghanaians

Renowned Ghanaian prophet Kumchacha has once again become a topic of public discussion after a prophecy he shared months ago resurfaced following the reported death of Kofi, Daddy Lumba's Nephew.

The resurfacing of the interview has stirred emotions online, with many Ghanaians revisiting his earlier statements in light of recent events.

Kumchacha made the claims during an interview on Onua TV shortly after the burial of the highlife legend.

Speaking openly, he said he had troubling dreams involving Daddy Lumba’s family after the funeral rites were concluded.

According to the prophet, the dreams left him uneasy and convinced that they carried a serious spiritual message.

He explained that in one of the dreams, he saw that after Daddy Lumba’s funeral, four additional people connected to the family would pass on.

Kumchacha said the dream suggested unresolved issues surrounding the burial, which he believed did not go smoothly due to disagreements and public controversies.

Kumchacha shared the second doom prophecy

In another dream he described, Kumchacha claimed he saw family members involved in a serious road accident while travelling to a funeral.

He said the scene appeared intense and chaotic, interpreting it as a warning sign rather than a literal event.

The prophet further alleged that Daddy Lumba appeared to him spiritually and expressed displeasure over how his burial was handled.

According to Kumchacha, the late musician said he would take some people away from the world because the family did not allow his burial to be peaceful.

During the interview, Kumchacha mentioned figures such as Abusuapanin and Papa Shee, though he did not go into detail about their involvement.

Following the reported death of Kofi, the interview has resurfaced, prompting mixed reactions from the public.

While some believe the prophecy is unfolding, others have urged restraint, reminding the public that the family is grieving and deserves empathy and respect during this difficult period.

Eagle Prophet prophecy comes true

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video which showed a Ghanaian man of God, Eagle Prophet, prophesying about things that would happen after the funeral and burial of Daddy Lumba has surfaced.

The preacher, whose real name is Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, said in a viral interview that danger lay ahead for the Fosuh family if the late legend’s funeral is held amid the ongoing drama over his widowhood.

Eagle Prophet stated that the dispute between the widows has brought many evil spirits around the family and that if his funeral is held before resolving the issues, many people around the family would meet a grisly fate.

