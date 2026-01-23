The family head of Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has responded to viral claims that the musician died without a will

He spoke after a document surfaced on January 23, 2026, appearing to show that the Accra High Court stated that there was no record of a will in Lumba’s name

Ghanaians shared amused reactions to Abusuapanin's response, with many claiming he was trying to change his tune after previously stating there was a will

Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has responded to viral reports that the late musician died without authoring a will.

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died at the age of 60 on July 26, 2025.

He fell ill at his East Legon mansion and was transported to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he passed away.

After his death, a contentious legal feud broke out between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, over who should be recognised as his legal spouse.

Akosua Serwaa filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court but ultimately lost.

Court document on Daddy Lumba's will surfaces

On January 23, 2026, a document surfaced on social media that appeared to suggest that the late musician passed away without leaving a will.

The document was a query sent to the Probate and Administrative division of the Accra High Court seeking to determine if the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh deposited a will at the court before his death, as per law.

The registrar stamped the document ‘no record’, indicating no will was deposited by the late singer before his death.

The Facebook post with the document is below.

Abusuapanin replies to Daddy Lumba will document

During the funeral of the late musician, his family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, explained why his face was covered in the casket.

He claimed that Daddy Lumba left instructions in his will for his face not to be shown after his death.

After the reports emerged that there was no record of his will, Adom FM called the family head to seek his reaction.

He stated that the musician had left a wish that his face should be covered when he died, and that he had never stated that he left a will.

The family head also said the issue of how Daddy Lumba’s properties should be shared was of no interest to him and that the late musician's lawyers would handle that.

The TikTok video of Adom FM’s conversation with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu is below.

Reactions to Abusuapanin addressing Daddy Lumba’s will

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Abusuapani Kofi Owusu speaking about Daddy Lumba’s will.

AGYEIWAA PRISCILLA🥰 said:

"Nnipa boni nii."

🫧Phynn Exclusive📌🫧 wrote:

"Now the WILL has suddenly turned to a WISH. What an interesting time ahead."

Fran commented:

"Eiiiiiiiiiiiii, Abusuapanin."

Abusuapanin blasts Akosua Serwaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu blasted Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, for coming to Ghana without visiting him.

In a video, he questioned her motives for behaving in such a manner, especially after the tense legal battles surrounding the late singer’s family since his passing.

