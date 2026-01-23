Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Celebrities

Daddy Lumba's Will: Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu Responds to Claims Legendary Singer Died Interstate

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
3 min read
  • The family head of Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has responded to viral claims that the musician died without a will
  • He spoke after a document surfaced on January 23, 2026, appearing to show that the Accra High Court stated that there was no record of a will in Lumba’s name
  • Ghanaians shared amused reactions to Abusuapanin's response, with many claiming he was trying to change his tune after previously stating there was a will

Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, has responded to viral reports that the late musician died without authoring a will.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu responds to viral reports that Daddy Lumba passed away without authoring a will. Image credit: @plus1tv, @daddylumbaofficial, @beautyqueen_5l
Source: TikTok

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died at the age of 60 on July 26, 2025.

He fell ill at his East Legon mansion and was transported to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he passed away.

After his death, a contentious legal feud broke out between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, over who should be recognised as his legal spouse.

Abusuapanin Tupac speaks out after Akosua Serwaa failed to visit him when she returned to Ghana

Akosua Serwaa filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court but ultimately lost.

Court document on Daddy Lumba's will surfaces

On January 23, 2026, a document surfaced on social media that appeared to suggest that the late musician passed away without leaving a will.

The document was a query sent to the Probate and Administrative division of the Accra High Court seeking to determine if the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh deposited a will at the court before his death, as per law.

The registrar stamped the document ‘no record’, indicating no will was deposited by the late singer before his death.

The Facebook post with the document is below.

Abusuapanin replies to Daddy Lumba will document

During the funeral of the late musician, his family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, explained why his face was covered in the casket.

He claimed that Daddy Lumba left instructions in his will for his face not to be shown after his death.

Court documents indicate Daddy Lumba died without a registered will

After the reports emerged that there was no record of his will, Adom FM called the family head to seek his reaction.

He stated that the musician had left a wish that his face should be covered when he died, and that he had never stated that he left a will.

The family head also said the issue of how Daddy Lumba’s properties should be shared was of no interest to him and that the late musician's lawyers would handle that.

The TikTok video of Adom FM’s conversation with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu is below.

Reactions to Abusuapanin addressing Daddy Lumba’s will

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Abusuapani Kofi Owusu speaking about Daddy Lumba’s will.

AGYEIWAA PRISCILLA🥰 said:

"Nnipa boni nii."

🫧Phynn Exclusive📌🫧 wrote:

"Now the WILL has suddenly turned to a WISH. What an interesting time ahead."

Fran commented:

"Eiiiiiiiiiiiii, Abusuapanin."
Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa Ghana, Germany, Lumba funeral, Abusuapanin Tupac
Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu blasts Akosua Serwaa for not visiting him during her trip to Ghana in January 2026. Image credit: @gossips24tv, @DrMahamuduBawumia/Facebook
Source: Facebook

Abusuapanin blasts Akosua Serwaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu blasted Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, for coming to Ghana without visiting him.

Daddy Lumba's younger sister seeks online donations to start a business, video sparks backlash

In a video, he questioned her motives for behaving in such a manner, especially after the tense legal battles surrounding the late singer’s family since his passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Okine avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh

