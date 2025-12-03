Eagle Prophet sparked concern after warning that unresolved tensions between Daddy Lumba’s widows had surrounded the family with spiritual danger

In a video, he stated that rushing the late legend's funeral could lead to dire consequences, including multiple deaths within the family

His prophecy followed the intense legal battle between Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori, known as Odo Broni, which ended with a November 29 ruling by the Kumasi High Court

Ghanaian man of God. Eagle Prophet, has stoked alarm online after sharing a doom prophecy about Daddy Lumba’s funeral.

The preacher, whose real name is Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, said in a viral interview that danger lay ahead of the Fosuh family if the late legend’s funeral is held amid the ongoing drama over his widowhood.

Daddy Lumba passed away on July 26, 2025, after falling ill at his home in East Legon and being rushed to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments.

After his death, a legal tussle broke out between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni.

Akosua Serwaa filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court, seeking to be declared the late musician’s sole legal spouse.

She claimed they got married under German Civil Law in 2004 and that their marriage meant he could not legally marry any other woman.

In a landmark November 29, 2025 ruling, the Kumasi High Court rejected Akosua Serwaa’s claims, ruling that she failed to provide a valid certificate to prove that she married the musician under German civil law.

As part of the case, a dispute has also emerged over when the late musician’s funeral should be held.

Odo Broni, as well as Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and others, have scheduled the funeral for December 13 in Kumasi.

However, members of the late singer’s ‘immediate family’, including his sister, Ernestina Fosuh, Akosua Serwaa, and others, have scheduled the funeral for March 14, 2026.

Eagle Prophet shares doom Lumba prophecy

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Fantequoo, shared on December 2, 2025, Eagle Prophet shared a dire warning for members of the Lumba family.

He stated that the dispute between the widows has brought many evil spirits around the family and that if his funeral is held before resolving the issues, many people around the family would meed a grisly fate.

“If they don't take care and bury Daddy Lumba, about four people will die. Someone can even watch his body at the funeral, collapse, and die. I'm even scared as I'm saying this. If they bury him, one of his children may die.

“Anyone attending Daddy Lumba's funeral should be careful, because death would be hanging around. I am telling you that one of his children may die, and it could be a child of either Odo Broni or Akosua Serwaa,” the man of God said.

Eagle Prophet speaks about his lifestyle

