IShowSpeed shared during a live stream in Akropong that his mother has Ghanaian roots, a moment that excited fans across the country

After his revelation, a rare video believed to show his mother surfaced online, sparking massive reactions and curiosity on social media

Fans warmly embraced the streamer as one of their own, praising him for openly connecting with and celebrating his Ghanaian heritage

Darren Jason Watkins Jr., widely known as IShowSpeed, touched down in Ghana on January 26 as part of his highly followed African tour.

From the moment he arrived, it was clear the trip would be special.

Fans lined the streets, followed his live streams closely, and welcomed him with excitement as he explored different parts of the country.

One of the most talked about moments came during his live stream in Akropong, the Eastern region of Ghana.

In a relaxed and emotional conversation with viewers, Speed shared that his mother has roots in Ghana.

He went on to say that because of this, he considers himself Ghanaian.

The statement instantly struck a chord with many people watching, especially Ghanaians at home and in the diaspora, who proudly claimed him as one of their own.

As clips from the stream spread online, curiosity around Speed’s mother grew.

She has always stayed away from the spotlight, rarely appearing in his content.

IShowSpeed's mother surfaced online

Fans began asking questions, eager to see the woman whose roots had connected the streamer so strongly to Ghana.

Shortly after, a rare video believed to show his mother surfaced on social media.

The clip quickly went viral, with fans reacting with excitement, laughter, and admiration.

Many jokingly commented, “So this is Speed’s Ghanaian mum,” while others pointed out similarities between mother and son.

Watch the X video below:

Some praised her for raising a confident young man who openly embraces his heritage despite being born and raised abroad.

IShowSpeed’s Ghana visit has been more than just content and entertainment.

For many, it has felt personal.

His words in Akropong sparked conversations about roots, identity, and pride, turning a simple stream into a moment many fans will not forget.

