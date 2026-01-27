IShowSpeed brought the jollof war between Ghana and Nigeria to an end during his livestream after he made his final decision

Famous Ghanaian actress Efia Odo refused to accept defeat as she explained why the streamer eventually settled on Nigeria jollof

Her remarks triggered massive comments from both Ghanaians and Nigerians, as some agreed with her, while others trolled her

Musician and influencer Andrea Owusu, aka Efia Odo, has waded into the conversations that have ensued following American streamer IShowSpeed's preference for Nigeria's jollof over the Ghanaian version.

Nigeria and Ghana, by virtue of their geographical proximity, tend to be portrayed as rivals, especially by citizens of both countries, who engage in friendly banter from time to time.

The banter tends to cover a wide range of topics, spanning sports and cooking to culture, political discussions and general bragging rights.

The two countries have their respective version of jollof rice, and in the spirit of friendly competition, Nigerians and Ghanaians have, over the years, failed to agree on which is tastier.

This often leads them to involve third parties to give unbiased verdicts, and this was where IShowSpeed came in.

Celebrities such as Ayra Starr, Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled, Peller, Yvonne Godswill, and Roey Gilad have in the past rallied behind Ghanaian jollof. Many hoped that IShowSpeed would be added to this list.

During a livestream recorded during his Ghana tour, IShowSpeed was taken to Independence Square, where he was served a bowl of jollof from Pizzaman Chickenman, a popular fast food joint in Ghana.

The streamer was already familiar with how Nigerian jollof tastes, having already been in the neighbouring West African country.

After taking two spoons, IShowSpeed was asked to make his final judgment. Initially, he claimed it was a tie, but upon second thought, he settled on 'Nigeria jollof', leaving Ghanaians heartbroken.

Efia's views on IShowSpeed picking Nigeria jollof

Efia Odo immediately took to her X formerly Twitter page to speak, speculating on the possible reason why Speed crowned Nigerian jollof as 'king.

According to her, the streamer might have noticed that the food he was served was not locally made but from a brand.

"Speed clocked that the jollof was a branded deal, and he wasn’t about to promote anything he hadn’t been paid for. The dude stood on business," She stated.

Efia Odo's X post is below:

Reactions to Efia Odo defending Ghanaian jollof

The explanation from Efia Odo triggered massive reactions from both Ghanaians and Nigerians.

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Abiola Shodiya wrote:

"Speed only spoke the truth. Naija jollof is the best and will always remain so. That was a home loss for Ghana."

Denny wrote:

"Leave all this explaining, I've travelled to both countries and tasted their jollof. Nigeria does it better."

Kojo wrote:

" They just had to cook some ampesi and kontomire stew, some etsew and fante fante stew, banku and okro stew, fufu and some palm nut soup, gob3, waakye or any other local food. Our obsession with jollof is becoming too much."

Artemis wrote:

"See copium. Funny cos he tasted the Senegalese jollof before the Nigerian. If it were a branded deal, he would have said the Senegalese dish is the best."

Sammy Gyamfi wrote:

"Efia Odo's level of awareness and intelligence! Good point made! The government turned the program into a political one and branded that jollof. Speed made it useless."

