IShowSpeed’s Ghana visit took a tense turn at Independence Square after a backflip moment led to popular dancer Danceloyd being moved out of the frame

The incident sparked mixed reactions online, with many fans questioning why the dancer was pushed aside during the celebration

Speed’s videographer, Slipz, later explained that the move was a professional decision aimed at protecting a high-value visual moment

Popular American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., widely known as IShowSpeed, arrived in Ghana on January 26, 2026 as part of his widely followed African tour, a visit that quickly turned into a major talking point across social media.

IShowSpeed's team explains the moment Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd was moved aside.

From the moment he landed, Speed drew massive attention, but one particular moment at Independence Square stood out.

Surrounded by excited fans and cameras, the streamer impressed the crowd by pulling off a backflip on the historic monument.

Cheers erupted instantly, and the energy around him shot through the roof.

Caught up in the excitement, popular Ghanaian dancer Danceloyd stepped into the scene to hype Speed as the celebration continued.

What happened next, however, sparked debate online.

Within seconds, Danceloyd was moved out of the frame by the videographer, a moment many viewers later questioned.

IShowSpeed's team reacted to Dancegod Loyd's 'embarrassment'

As reactions poured in, Speed’s videographer, Slipz, stepped in to clear the air. He explained that the move had nothing to do with disrespect or ego.

According to him, it was a split-second professional decision made in the middle of a fast-moving environment.

Slipz pointed out that Art of Skili, who cleared the frame, is part of Speed’s official team and was simply protecting the moment.

Slipz replied to a Ghanaian who asked him why. He said:

"That’s @artofskiii, and he is fully allowed to move someone out of his shot. You should see me when I'm on camera. Don’t get in my way. It’s a literal million-dollar shot every single frame."

With millions watching around the world, he stressed that every frame matters when capturing content at that level.

In his view, the incident has been blown out of proportion, as everyone involved was simply swept up in the excitement of the moment.

Ralph explained why he confronted IShowSpeed

Controversial political and social activist, Ralph St Williams, has addressed his viral confrontation with IshowSpeed in Ghana.

IShowSpeed’s Ghana stream featured many memorable moments, including a trip to the Akuapem Mountains to visit the King’s Palace and the Asenema Falls, an event at the Black Star Square, and a massage from 10 women at Hamamat Montia’s Shea Butter Museum.

In a viral moment, the American streamer was seen in a chaotic moment, surrounded by many people, while he appeared to be frustrated.

In the video, Ralph St Williams approached Speed, and the two briefly exchanged words before the Ghanaian was cut off by the streamer’s bodyguard, who shoved him to the side while IShowSpeed continued to mutter in frustration.

Abeiku Santana details how Pizzaman Chickenman's jollof was served to IShowSpeed despite initial plans for Chef Abbys to cook for him.

Abeiku Santana reacted to IShowSpeed Jollof saga

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GTA CEO Abeiku Santana broke his silence on the viral moment IShowSpeed rated Nigeria’s jollof above Ghana’s during a livestream.

The US streamer tasted Ghanaian jollof prepared by Pizzaman Chickenman and publicly said he preferred the Naija version, sparking outrage online.

Speaking with Nana Romeo, Abeiku Santana alleged that plans to have Chef Abby's cook for IShowSpeed were hijacked by Pizzaman Chickenman.

