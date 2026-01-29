PopularAmerican streamer IShowSpeed has opened up his unique experience during his 28-day tour in Africa

The 21-year-old disclosed that the unimaginable adventure has inspired him to want to give back in a meaningful way

Some social media users have applauded the young influencer as he made the official announcement during his live stream

American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, has revealed plans to establish a donation campaign aimed at supporting African communities.

The 21-year-old made the announcement after successfully completing his historic 28-day tour across the African continent.

IShowSpeed announces donation campaign for Africans

American YouTuber IShowSpeed disclosed the real motivation behind his adventurous trip to Africa.

In a viral video shared at the end of the tour, he explained that he observed several communities across the continent in need of basic infrastructure such as electricity, clean water, and other essential amenities.

According to the streamer, the overwhelming love and hospitality he received inspired him to give back. He announced plans to launch a donation campaign to support local organisations and individuals in the countries he visited, noting that the kindness shown to him deserved a meaningful response.

IShowSpeed expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans across Africa for their “overwhelming love and support,” describing each visit as personal and deeply motivating.

He added that the experience strengthened his desire to invest in and uplift communities across the continent.

During the tour, IShowSpeed travelled to several African countries, including Liberia, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, and Namibia. His visit attracted massive crowds in various cities and drew millions of viewers online through his livestreams.

The internet sensation also surprised fans by revealing the results of a DNA test, which he claimed showed that he is “100% African,” sparking excitement and applause from followers around the world.

IShowSpeed to receive a Ghanaian passport

On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced the approval of a Ghanaian passport for IShowSpeed.

The decision followed the streamer’s recent visit to Ghana as part of his continental tour, which aimed to showcase Africa’s rich culture, talent, and natural beauty to a global audience.

While in Ghana, IShowSpeed participated in several high-profile events, including a Supercar Spectacle organised by Ibrahim Mahama Jr., son of businessman Ibrahim Mahama, in collaboration with Jaiden Osei, son of Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

He wrote:

"@wode_maya following our discussions and subsequent confirmation of the irrefutable ties of IShowSpeed to Ghana, I am pleased to inform you and our compatriots that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed."

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa also applauded tourism ambassador Wode Maya for his immense contribution to the promotion of Ghana and the African continent.

"Keep making our great nation Ghana, and our beloved African continent proud. Ghana celebrates you both — you remain our worthy ambassadors, and we are ever so delighted to have granted you a diplomatic passport last year. For God, country & continent."

