American YouTuber and livestreamer, IShowSpeed, visited Ghana on Monday, January 26, 2026, as part of his 'Speed Does Africa' tour

He later left for Namibia and explained, while on the Namibian tour, why Ghana was not the last country he visited, even though that was the initial plan

Ghanaians on social media who watched him thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on his explanation

American YouTuber and livestreamer, IShowSpeed, has explained why Ghana was not the last country he visited on his tour, even though that was the initial plan.

The YouTuber and livestreamer was in Ghana for a one-day visit as part of his 'Speed Does Africa' tour. The tour began on December 29, 2025 and is expected to last for 28 days.

The streamer and his team intend to travel to 20 African countries and have already visited some nations, including South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, Kenya, Angola, and Nigeria. IShowSpeed was in Ghana on Monday, January 26, 2026.

He left Ghana for Namibia. Many expected that the razzmatazz he received in Ghana would see the end of his tour, but that did not occur. IShowSpeed explained that the initial plan was for him to end the tour in Ghana.

However, Namibia was on the itinerary and they hadn't visited the country yet. He explained that they couldn't visit Namibia on the scheduled time because of technical issues.

"Ghana was supposed to be the last country, but what happened at the beginning of the tour was that we had a plane technical issue. We didn't have a permit to land in Namibia. So we had to change plans. We are currently streaming from Namibia right now. Once we have a schedule, we don't change the schedule. That is why the Namibia stream is now."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to IShowSpeed's Namibia tour

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Gary Al-Smith on Facebook. Read them below:

Vïctor Adâms Jr. said:

"Guy dey move plus private jet and some Ghanaians are saying who does he think he is, Chale he is whoever he thinks he is."

Krima Stephenson wrote:

"I’m sure the Namibian government saw the buzz and realised what they were missing."

Geoffery Akpo said:

"The taste will make him come back sooner."

Queenny Emprez Selma wrote:

"Speed really loves Ghana with everything in him."

Cherinor Bashiru Bah said:

"Johannes Maier You see what I mentioned earlier? It’s all about schedules and pre-planning."

Julius Kessie wrote:

"I am very disappointed with the Tourism Ministry. Why wasn't Cape Coast Castle part of his itinerary?"

Nana Yaw Obeng responded:

"Julius Kessie, time was a constraint. Visiting Akropong was his personal decision that had to be put in somewhere."

Manuel Kenyah Ofreege said:

"They explained that his time was up and that was why he couldn’t make it to Cape Coast. Maya talked about it himself."

Midsummer Gh wrote:

"We all knew he would spend 3 days, according to him. It was a sudden change in plan from them. So what we have exhibited so far is even good."

IShowSpeed to receive Ghanaian passport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IShowSpeed is set to receive a Ghanaian passport as part of a major honour from the government following his Ghanaian tour on Monday, January 26, 2026.

The news of the American streamer's upcoming recognition was announced by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to express mixed reactions to the news of IShowSpeed receiving the major honour.

