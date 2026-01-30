Award-winning American streamer IShowSpeed's visit to Africa has projected the rich Ghanaian culture to the world

Many people studying abroad learnt a new Ghanaian terminology during the YouTuber's viral moment when he received a massage in Ghana

Some social media users have praised the team behind IShowSpeed's visit to Ghana for planning fun-packed activities

American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, visited Ghana on January 26, 2026, and made headlines on all international platforms.

One of the highlights of the trip, which has projected Ghana worldwide, was his visit to the shea butter museum.

IShowSpeed enjoys a massage in Ghana, where 10 pretty women chanted "Kuriya Kuriya" during the unique experience. Photo credit: @hamamat.

Real meaning behind the "Kuriya Kuriya" chant

American Streamer IShowSpeed was given a Ghanaian name after a brief naming ceremony in Akropong in the Eastern Region.

The chief and kinsmen gave him the Akan name Berima Kofi Akuffo during the live stream with a global audience of over 50 million.

One of the most viral moments from his highly publicised visit to Ghana occurred at the Shea Butter Museum, a vibrant cultural space owned by the renowned beauty queen and entrepreneur Hamamat Montia.

Hamamat Montia makes her motherland proud as her team gives IShowSpeed a massage in Ghana. Photo credit: @hamamat.

During his visit, Speed was treated to a traditional shea butter massage given by a skilled group of women who are well-versed in the art of shea butter application.

The ten beautiful women began chanting the phrase “Kuriya Kuriya” in unison, which sparked the curiosity of online viewers, asking about the meaning of the expression in the comments section.

“Kuriya Kuriya” is a Ghanaian slang term that has its roots in Dagbani culture, which is predominantly found in Northern Ghana.

The term stemmed from a traditional call-and-response chant that has been passed down through generations, typically sung by women while engaged in communal activities, such as farming or crafting shea butter.

In this enchanting call-and-response structure, the call of “kuriya kuriya” is often met with the joyful response “kuri gen gen,” creating a rhythmic interplay that fosters a sense of community and togetherness.

Historically, such chants have played a significant role in strengthening social ties among women, transforming work into a shared, joyous experience.

Reactions to IShowSpeed's massage in Ghana

Some social media users have reacted to a video of IShowSpeed enjoying his massage in Ghana during the live stream. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

shesoleilnoir stated:

"As a Non-Ghanian, I have to admit, Ghana is so special ❤️❤️❤️."

iam_eloho stated:

"Yes! I love her 😍😍. This is the BEST to see from over here!! O I cannot wait to visit Ghana."

shayliasphere stated:

"So gorgeous it looks like AI."

thegreatsalami stated:

"Good job, Ghana 👏👏 Love from 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬. She's beautiful."

slimdurant stated:

"Speed was living his best life yeah......Shea heaven😂."

west_laaa stated:

"I got to get out there for real."

queeeen_zaynab stated:

"This one got me a little … I thought the embarrassment was about to befall us but it turned well 😅😅😅😂😂😂."

sbaa_ape_06 stated:

"Yep I am from Ivory Coast but I think Ghana was the best experience."

blossomwithstephj stated:

"It’s giving @eddie_murphy_official1 lol “Coming to Ghana” 😂❤️."

Reggie Rockstone speaks after IShowSpeed missed waakye

Ghanaian musician Reggie Rockstone has shared his disappointment after IShowSpeed failed to show up for his waakye feast.

In a viral video, he explained that his team did thorough preparations and cooked special waakye for IShowSpeed during his visit to Ghana.

He opened up about his son's reaction after they waited for hours only to see IShowSpeed enjoying a massage on the live stream.

Lily Mohammed apologises over IShowSpeed passport comment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about GHOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed, who claimed that IShowSpeed doesn't deserve a Ghanaian passport.

She later apologised to Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Ablakwa, for her unsavoury comments.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after watching her apology video.

