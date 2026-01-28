Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone and his wife, Zilla Limann, have explained why American streamer IShowSpeed was unable to try their homemade waakye during his visit to Ghana.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The celebrity food entrepreneurs opened up about the incident in a viral video, stating that their children were left disappointed after the missed opportunity.

“My Son Was Disappointed”: Reggie Rockstone Explains Why IShowSpeed Skipped Waakye For Massage

Source: Instagram

Reggie Rockstone discusses IShowSpeed missing his waakye

Ghanaian musician Reggie Rockstone disclosed that his team had fully prepared waakye for IShowSpeed, but the influencer never showed up.

According to him, the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Abeiku Santana, had earlier informed them that their popular food joint was among the places IShowSpeed was scheduled to visit.

Reggie and Zilla explained that they planned extensively to welcome the streamer, but due to time constraints and other engagements, the visit never happened.

"So we were all set up, the food was ready, music was playing, the atmosphere was perfect, and we were waiting,” Reggie said.

"Then we saw the video of the guy getting a massage from 10 beautiful ladies, and I said, ‘This guy ain’t coming back from there.’ If it were me, I wouldn’t go anywhere else,” he added with laughter."

The X video is below:

Reggie Rockstone addresses confusion from IShowSpeed’s team

Reggie further revealed that after initially receiving a cancellation call from IShowSpeed’s team, they were left confused when advanced security later showed up to assess the location. Eventually, they received a final confirmation that Speed would not be making the stop.

Despite the disappointment, Rockstone said he understood the situation, noting that the streamer was likely exhausted after an intense schedule.

"That boy was tired. He is human. When I saw all that he was doing out there, he could have probably collapsed. At least he knows about us that’s all that matters,” he said. Reggie also used the moment to jokingly address the long-standing Ghana–Nigeria jollof rivalry.

"We have to stop the fight. We have our waakye, and we have to move with that narrative,” he added.

The X video is below:

Reactions as IShowSpeed fails to eat Rockson's waakye

Some social media users have applauded Reggie Rockstone and his wife for explaining why IShowSpeed didn't try his popular waakye in a jar. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@derekatosey stated:

"Wow! It's really inspiring how you guys have taken it cool, even when he couldn't make it. You've dwelt on the positives. Respect."

@ReggieRockstone stated:

"It is well plus Remember we are not gen z but we were inspired by our kids so we learning much bout how dem dey move and what dey into! Very interesting tho."

@admheartwill stated:

"Reality is a lot of folks who come to Ghana and tries our waakye falls more in love with it than Jollof. Nigerians find it fascinating that we eat gari with salad, ‘taalia’ beans, rice, shito, sauce, eggs, meat, fish, wele, pear, fried plantain. This combo needs the exposure."

@KallyXtra stated:

"Reggie you have a fierce mentality and I salute you."

@_koose stated:

"I love this. Nothing can break a determined mind Solid Reggie and his Wifeee!."

The X video is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh