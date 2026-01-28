Ghanaian media personality Lily Mohammed has apologised to Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, after publicly criticising him on live television.

The GHOne TV presenter made the remarks on January 28, 2026, which have sparked controversy on Instagram and Facebook.

Lily Mohammed criticises Okudzeto Ablakwa Over IShowSpeed’s passport

The presenter had lashed out at the minister following the announcement that American YouTuber IShowSpeed would be issued a Ghanaian passport. The decision, made on Monday, January 26, 2026, drew strong reactions from Lily Mohammed during her GH Today show on Wednesday, January 27.

She questioned why IShowSpeed was granted a Ghanaian passport while other Ghanaians, such as renowned YouTuber Wode Maya, who has promoted Ghana and Africa globally, have never received such recognition.

"I must add my two cents. Let’s get serious as a country. The person comes to Ghana for a day or two, and you just hand them a Ghanaian passport. Wonyɛ serious? Wonyɛ serious?" she said.

"She further expressed disappointment in the minister, saying: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, we had high expectations of you. You hand a Ghanaian passport to someone who’s streaming, who is here for his personal content. What has he done for Ghana? And the moment he steps on our jollof, Ghanaians eat from it. Wonye serious? Let’s put value on our passports. Let’s put value on this country."

"While acknowledging IShowSpeed’s role in projecting Ghana internationally, she argued that rewarding him with a passport was not the right approach. I think he deserves a pat on the back. But to give him a Ghanaian passport? Let’s get serious in this country."

Lily Mohammed issues apology to Okudzeto Ablakwa

Following backlash for her comments, Lily Mohammed issued a formal apology to Foreign Affairs minister Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The award-winning media personality also expressed her sincere apology to viewers who were offended by her remarks.

She urged Ghanaians to continue tuning in to GHOne for news updates, sports, and other engaging programs.

