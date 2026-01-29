A rare video of Hamamat Montia’s husband and children has surfaced online, melting hearts as Ghanaians get a glimpse into her private life

The clip emerged in the wake of IShowSpeed’s viral visit to her Shea Butter Museum, which catapulted Hamamat and her business into a massive global spotlight

The beauty queen and entrepreneur rose to fame in Ghana after winning Miss Malaika in 2006 and has evolved from a beauty queen into an entrepreneur

A video of the beautiful family of Ghanaian model and businesswoman Hamamat Montia has surfaced on social media and stirred heartwarming reactions among Ghanaians.

American streamer Darren Watkins Jr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, stirred excitement on social media after he touched down in Accra on January 25, 2026.

He arrived in the country for the Ghana leg of the Speed Does Africa tour, holding a 5-hour livestream on January 26.

He visited the Asenema Waterfalls in the Akuapem mountains, where he received a massage in the serene environment to open the tour. He then travelled to the Akuapem chief’s palace, where he was bestowed with the name Barima Nana Akuffo.

Speed returned to Accra to stream at the Black Star Square, where he tasted jollof prepared by Pizzaman Chickenman, did a backflip on the Black Star Gate, and then travelled to Bukom for a sparring match.

He rounded out his tour with a visit to the Shea Butter Museum in Accra, operated by popular Ghanaian beauty queen Hamamat Montia. He received a massage from ten women using shea butter as they sang an iconic chant that has become one of the most viral moments of IShowSpeed’s African tour.

Hamamat Montia’s family surfaces after IShowSpeed’s visit

In the aftermath of the American streamer’s visit, interest in Hamamat Montia’s museum, as well as her life, skyrocketed on social media.

In a post shared after IShowSpeed left Ghana, she noted that her spa had been fully booked through March 16, highlighting the heightened level of interest her business had received from hosting the American.

"Our spa is fully booked until March 16. Thank you for the overwhelming love," she wrote on social media.

Amid the rising interest in her life, a video showing Hamamat Montia’s husband and children has surfaced on social media

The video showed the family of five seated in a serene environment, with a little information about the model’s husband.

Hamamat Montia’s husband was identified as Ghanaian businessman Samuel Afari Dartey, the owner of the Safari Group of Companies, which operates the well-known luxury resorts Aqua Safari and Safari Valley Resort.

Who is Hamamat Montia?

Born on July 22, 1988, in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, Hamamat Montia is a popular Ghanaian beauty queen turned businesswoman.

She won Miss Malaika Ghana at age 18 in 2006 and subsequently won Model of Africa Universe in 2007.

An alumnus of Achimota College, she is a fierce advocate of African culture and operates the only known shea butter museum in the world. She also operates the Hamamat Village project.

