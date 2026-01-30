Ghanaian media personality Israel Laryea’s wife, Louisa Laryea, has become a notable internet personality due to her blunt and outspoken comments on Facebook.

The accomplished finance professional made headlines again following American streamer IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana, as online debates drew renewed attention to her public opinions.

Real facts about Beige Capital Savings & Loans' COO, Louisa Laryea, who is married to Israel Laryea. Photo credit: @israel Laryea.

Who is Louisa Laryea?

Louisa Laryea has built a solid reputation as one of Ghana’s respected finance professionals, contributing significantly to the industry over the years.

Beyond her corporate work, she has occasionally delivered speeches at seminars and professional events across the country.

What is Israel Laryea’s wife’s real age?

According to a post by award-winning journalist Israel Laryea, Louisa Laryea turned 52 on October 1, 2025.

This placed her year of birth around 1973, alongside several well-known Ghanaian female personalities of that era.

"A very special happy birthday to you Louisa, who without a doubt, is the love of my life. If any doubt ever creeps up, consider the many times since we met that I’ve had to bend my will to please you, such as consistently bathing at night. 🤦🏾‍♂️ Do you know how difficult it is? I may not say it as much, but the love is deep and on this your special day, I pray the Lord continues to bless you and bring you unspeakable joy. 🤩 I love you.❤️."

Louisa Laryea’s job in Ghana

Louisa Laryea is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA – UK) and is widely regarded as a seasoned banker and finance expert.

Based on her LinkedIn profile, she was promoted to Chief Operating Officer after serving as Chief Risk Officer at Beige Capital Savings & Loans for several years.

The social media commentator's professional expertise spanned risk management, corporate governance, and financial analysis.

Louisa Laryea’s educational background

Details about her early education remain private. However, she holds professional certification from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

She has also earned a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management from the University of Ghana Business School.

Who is Louisa Laryea’s husband?

Ghanaian broadcaster Israel Laryea married Louisa around April 2004, according to checks by YEN.com.gh.

The couple held a private but star-studded wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family. Israel Laryea later marked their 21st wedding anniversary with a heartfelt message celebrating their journey together.

Israel Laryea and Louisa Laryea’s children

Israel and Louisa Laryea have three children: Cheyne, Mitch, and Samantha.

In June 2024, their first son, Cheyne Laryea Afotey, completed his GCE A-Level examinations, with both parents proudly present at his graduation ceremony.

Louisa attended the event in a simple black sleeveless dress as she celebrated her son’s academic achievement.

Why is Louisa Laryea trending in Ghana?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Louisa Laryea, who trended in January 2026 after she criticised a journalist who shared opinions about IShowSpeed’s Ghanaian passport following the streamer’s visit to Ghana.

The situation escalated when an old post resurfaced in which she allegedly insulted the parents of comedian OB Amponsah.

Following the renewed backlash, Israel Laryea’s wife reportedly deleted her Facebook page.

