A controversial post featuring Louisa Laryea, the 52-year-old wife of media mogul Israel Laryea, has resurfaced on social media.

Known for her outspoken nature, Louisa recently made headlines for body-shaming fellow entertainer Lily Mohammed in a post on Facebook.

Louisa Laryea slams OB Amponsah over their son's performance at a comedy show. Photo credit: @obamponsah.

Louisa Laryea insults OB Amponsah's parents

OB Amponsah has recounted a disturbing phone call he received from Louisa Laryea, during which she hurled insults at him several years ago.

The award-winning comedian shared that Louisa not only attacked him personally but also went as far as to criticise his parents, claiming that they had failed in their responsibility to raise him properly, which left him feeling deeply offended.

Louisa Laryea added that OB Amponsah lacked the innate creativity and skill necessary to consider himself a true master of his craft.

"April 6, 2022. Louisa Laryea called me on the phone, and of course introduced herself as Israel Laryea’s wife and then proceeded to insulted me blue black. There I was, on the phone, hoping she had a gig for me, not knowing she was about to berate me for this joke. Anso hɔ aa, she went on facebook to insult me and my parents and then threatened to slap me. And blocked everybody who disagreed with her. Me and her beef is forever… Nasɛm ba biaa mɛka bi. I promise."

The Facebook post where Louisa Laryea insulted OB Amponsah's parents is below:

Reactions as Louisa Laryea insults OB Amponsah's parents

Some social media users have commented on Louisa Laryea's post after she confidently insulted OB Amponsah's parents over their son's performance. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

OB Amponsah blasts Louisa Laryea

OB Amponsah has labelled Louisa Laryea as a "nobody" in the entertainment scene, questioning her credibility and the righteousness of her criticisms.

He pointed out that Louisa has a history of targeting others online, often without regard for the impact her words may have on their mental health.

The GHOne TV presenter argued that Louisa became a public figure after marrying the prominent journalist Israel Laryea.

The Facebook post is below:

