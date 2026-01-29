Louisa Laryea appeared to have backed down from her public feud with GhOne TV journalist Lily Mohammed after deleting all posts linked to their heated exchange

The clash began after Lily Mohammed blasted Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for approving a Ghanaian passport for IShowSpeed, prompting a response from Louisa

Lily fired back with sharp personal jabs, after which Louisa wiped her page clean, a move many social media users interpreted as a concession of defeat

Louisa Laryea, the wife of veteran Ghanaian journalist Israel Laryea, has signalled her surrender in her ongoing beef with GhOne TV journalist Lily Mohammed.

Louisa Laryea blasts GhOne TV's Lily Mohammed over her biting criticism of Foreign Affairs Minister Okudzeto Ablakwa. Image credit: LouisaLaryea, LilyMohammed

Source: Facebook

Popular streamer, IShowSpeed, visited Ghana on January 26, 2026, on the latest leg of his Speed Does Africa tour.

The tour saw him visit multiple African countries to livestream to his millions of followers.

A day after his visit, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that the government had decided to grant a request to give the streamer a Ghanaian passport.

The announcement triggered GhOne TV journalist, Lily Mohammed, who dragged the South Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) over the decision.

She fumed over the alleged disrespect Speed had shown to Ghanaian culture and said the decision proved the Minister was ‘unserious’.

"Wonyɛ serious? Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, you were somebody that we had high expectations of. You shove a Ghanaian passport into the hands of somebody who comes, who is streaming, who is embarking on his own personal thing. For what achievement? What has he done for Ghana [other than] he’s come to sit on our jollof?" she said.

Lily Mohammed’s comment sparked online outrage, forcing her to come and apologise for going overboard.

The Facebook video of Lily Mohammed slamming Okudzeto Ablakwa is below.

Louisa Laryea sparks beef with Lily Mohammed

After the presenter’s monologue went viral, the wife of legendary Ghanaian broadcaster Israel Laryea, Louisa, waded into the controversy.

In a biting Facebook post, she slammed Lily Mohammed and accused her of lacking substance as a journalist but instead relying on her appearance to stay relevant.

"Journalism goes way beyond make-up, skin bleaching, BBL, hair and fashion. Journalists ought to research, court the facts, interrogate data and demonstrate sound reasoning. IShowSpeed_MattersArising," she wrote.

Louisa Laryea’s post sparked an immediate response from Lily Mohammed, who reshared her post and launched some scathing criticism at her.

“One would have expected an intelligent comment from someone that touts herself as same but you chose to stoop this low. That you are married to a journalist definitely does not make you one. The PROFESSION is NOT SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED,” she wrote.

Lily Mohammed added that Louisa should take a look in the mirror before accusing someone of being solely about looks.

“I do hope you take a GOOD LOOK at yourself in the mirror, next time you want to be as condescending as you have been with your distasteful post. Maybe that will serve as a guide for your future endeavours. Have a good evening. Drops mic,” she added.

Lily Mohammed's Facebook post slamming Louisa Laryea is below.

Louisa Laryea concedes defeat to Lily Mohammed

On January 29, 2026, Louisa Laryea clapped back at Lily Mohammed once again.

However, within a few hours, she deleted all posts on her page relating to the saga, with her last post going all the way back to November.

Netizens on social media jabbed her for signalling defeat in the beef, noting that she was unable to withstand the backlash of her comments shaming Lily Mohammed.

Louisa Laryea deletes all posts relating to her intense feud with Lily Mohammed of GhOne TV over IShowSpeed's Ghana passport.

Source: Facebook

Lily Mohammed warns Louisa Laryea

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lily Mohammed warned Louisa Laryea and other critics to remain wary of her.

In a Facebook post, she signalled that her outspoken nature was not going be tamed simply because of the controversy surrounding her Okudzeto Ablakwa comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh