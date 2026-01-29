Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah has added his voice to the ongoing feud between Louisa Laryea and Lily Mohammed

The GHOne guest host claimed that Israel Laryea's wife uses his surname to write unpleasant things about others online

Some social media users have commented on OB Amponsah's post, which has generated new conversations on Facebook

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah has rekindled his feud with Louisa Laryea following her criticism of GHOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed on Facebook.

The award-winning comedian made bold claims about the wife of renowned journalist Israel Laryea, sparking fresh conversations online.

OB Amponsah says nobody knows Louisa unless she mentions her husband's surname. Photo credit: @obamponsah.

Source: Instagram

OB Amponsah: Louisa Laryea survives on her husband’s surname

Ghanaian comedian and media personality OB Amponsah has taken a swipe at Louisa Laryea, accusing her of constantly criticising others on social media.

According to the comedian, the wife of Israel Laryea has become notorious for body-shaming people online without considering the impact such comments may have on their mental health.

OB Amponsah further claimed that Louisa Laryea only gained widespread recognition after marrying the respected media mogul, adding that her relevance online is closely tied to her husband’s surname.

OB Amponsah's Facebook post is below:

The Facebook post is below:

Reactions as OB Amponsah claims Louisa Laryea is nobody

Some social media users have commented on OB Amponsah's post about Israel Laryea's pretty 52-year-old wife after she insulted Lily Mohammed on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Asaana stated:

"You once had an issue with her, now she has an issue with someone and you are here to stir. In any case, this is a ladies 'this thing'...relax."

Cece Pam stated:

"Ei eiii make the vawul3ns loud, the microphone is spoilt."

Raheem Selorm Kojo stated:

"Nana Lion you called for it now the meal is hot."

Kuu Ku stated:

"Ei......the planets are about to align."

Wordsmith Dela stated:

"You waited for this day i guess."

Nsroma Boateng stated:

"If you beat me I won't respond but if someone beat you,I will read my books for more vocabs. Hmmm is okay OB aboterɛ wai na hmmm maku sɛm."

Tino DE Farmer stated:

"Ladies dey fight then you put your mouth for inside, come sit down make we watch them masa."

Quabena Darkwa Boateng stated:

"Everlasting. Cook."

Prince Jaidy Derby stated:

"Mood knowing Vawuleeeence is about to erupt."

OB Amponsah slams Israel Laryea's wife for insulting Lily Mohammed after his comedy special. Photo credit: @obamponsah.

Source: Facebook

Israel Laryea's wife blasts Lily Mohammed

Louisa Laryea, the 52-year-old wife of Ghanaian media personality Israel Laryea, has taken to Facebook to voice her strong opinions regarding recent controversies in the media.

The celebrity mom blasted Lily Mohammed, a prominent host at GHOne TV. This critique followed after the media personality questioned why Ghana's foreign minister should issue a passport to IShowSpeed.

In her response, Louisa accused Lily of being a shallow-minded journalist who prioritises her appearance over substantive reporting.

She emphasised the importance of professionalism in journalism, stating that

"Journalism transcends superficial aspects like make-up, skin bleaching, (BBL), hair, and fashion." Louisa stressed that true journalism requires diligent research, thorough fact-checking, critical data analysis, and sound reasoning. Her comments, encapsulated under the hashtag #MattersArising."

The Facebook post is below:

Five attractive pictures of Israel Laryea's spouse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about media personality Israel Laryea's wife, who went viral for criticising a media figure.

Lily Mohammed was chastised by Louisa Laryea for voicing her disapproval of IShowSpeed's passport, which was granted by Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister.

Israel Laryea's wife removed the post from her Facebook page after several social media users commented on it

Source: YEN.com.gh