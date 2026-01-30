Ghanaian gospel musician, vocalist, pianist and music director Enoch Kofi Quansah, popularly known as Amakye, has reportedly passed away

News of his went viral on TikTok and Facebook on January 30, 2026, but he reportedly passed away a few days before, on January 28

Members of the gospel music fraternity flooded social media with emotional tributes, describing Amakye as a talent that would be missed

Numerous members of the Ghanaian gospel fraternity took to social media on Friday, January 30, to mourn over the tragic news, which reportedly occurred on January 28.

Ghanaian gospel music TikTok creator Caroline Agyei, who boasts of more than 90,000 followers, shared a video montage of Amakye to mourn his passing.

She lamented the abrupt nature of his death how it had left the gospel music community reeling.

“Someone good. Someone full of purpose. And suddenly… he’s gone. Life is so fragile, and it teaches us how powerless we are without God. Rest well, Amakye," she wrote.

Another gospel music account, African gospel pro, mourned the talented musician's death.

"Rest in perfect peace, Amakye 💔. A voice, a pianist, a music director— you served music with passion and purpose. Your legacy remains," the account wrote, accompanied by a video of the deceased singing while playing the piano.

What happened to Amakye?

According to sources close to the situation, the gospel musician was in good health in recent days and there had been no indication that he was at death’s door.

A close friend and musician, Kwaku Exalter Sakyi, claimed that Amakye informed him of a hospital visit on Wednesday but he was not aware it was going to be the last time they spoke.

"Since then I've tried your number many times but no answer. Rest well champ. Our plans for the year has halted. My songs took another dimension all just because of you and the team (VOXLAB)," he wrote.

Amakye was well known as one of the best music directors in the gospel genre and a multi-talented artist and instrumentalist.

He died a few days before his newest song with Minister Sam Kay, Go, was expected to debut on January 30th, 2026.

