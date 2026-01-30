Maame Badu, the only daughter of gospel legend Yaw Sarpong, has reappeared online, sparking concern and heartfelt messages from fans about her well-being

The daughter, long kept out of the public eye during her father’s career, is now trending after being spotted at the family home in Kumasi

In a trending video, Maame Badu sits surrounded by her four supportive brothers, a display of family strength that has stirred widespread discussion online

Maame Badu, the only daughter of the late Ghanaian gospel legend Yaw Sarpong, has re-emerged online, touching many with her sad appearance in a widely shared TikTok video.

Maame Badu, the daughter of late music legend Yaw Sarpong, trends online; a striking resemblance stirs reactions.

In the clip, she is seen weeping quietly at the family home in Kumasi, sitting surrounded by her four brothers, who provide a visible source of support.

Her emergence comes shortly after the passing of her father on January 20, 2026, following a long battle with a stroke.

The grief was compounded by the death of his lifelong bandmate and close family friend, the beloved Maame Tiwaa, just days earlier.

These twin losses have plunged the family and the Ghanaian gospel community into mourning.

Yaw Sarpong's funeral tributes

Over the past few weeks, the Sarpong family home has received numerous dignitaries and supporters paying their respects to the late music legend.

Notable visitors included former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and fellow gospel icon Great Ampong, among others.

Each visitor expressed admiration for Yaw Sarpong’s contributions to gospel music and offered comfort to his grieving family.

Bishop J.Y clears misconceptions about Yaw Sarpong

The founder of New Jerusalem Chapel in Kumasi, Bishop J.Y. Adu, has offered clarity on the love life of late gospel musician Yaw Sarpong.

Speaking in an interview with Smart Ghana TV on Monday, January 26, 2026, Bishop Adu denied that the late musician was having an amorous affair with his fellow singer Tiwaa.

Bishop J.Y. Adu recounts an alleged amorous affair the late gospel singer Yaw Sarpong had with other women.

Rather, Bishop J.Y Adu indicated that the gospel musician at some point had girlfriends even though Tiwaa was the one taking care of her to ensure he regains full fitness.

“Yaw Sarpong did not love Tiwaa. If he did, they would have been married a long time ago. He saw Tiwaa as a sister. I lived with them here and can tell you confidently that they had no amorous relationship. Yaw Sarpong had multiple girlfriends, and I know of one who even purchased a car for him.”

Lady reportedly curses Yaw Sarpong

Bishop J.Y. Adu, in an earlier interview, stated that a spiritualist reversed the curse after the woman refused to make peace with the late Yaw Sarpong.

Bishop Adu noted that the woman passed away on the day Yaw Sarpong regained his ability to walk amid his health battle.

Yaw Sarpong's brother criticises Aunty Naa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Sarpong's brother lashed out at Aunty Naa and Oyerepa FM days after the legendary gospel musician's untimely demise.

In a video, the late singer's brother accused the Kumasi-based media personality of being responsible for his health declining and eventual death.

