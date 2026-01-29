Louisa Laryea responded to Lily Mohammed after a heated exchange sparked by the GhOne TV journalist's criticism of the Foreign Affairs Minister

The feud began after Lily Mohammed slammed Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, prompting Louisa Laryea to question modern journalism standards

After the reporter fired back with a personal attack, Israel Laryea's wife replied in a calmer Facebook post, questioning why she was feeling targeted

Louisa Laryea has responded to GhOne TV journalist Lily Mohammed amid the ongoing feud between the duo over IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana.

American streamer, IShowSpeed, visited Ghana as part of his 'Speed Does Africa' tour of the continent on January 27, 2026.

After the trip, which brought significant global attention to the country, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that the 21-year-old would be issued a Ghanaian passport.

This did not sit well with Lily Mohammed, who went on a viral tirade on January 28, slamming the minister for being unserious.

“Let’s get serious as a country. We like this country; we need to be serious. A person comes to Ghana for a day or two, and then you shove the Ghanaian passport into the person’s hands. Wonyɛ serious? Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, you were somebody that we had high expectations of. You shove a Ghanaian passport into the hands of somebody who comes, who is streaming, who is embarking on his own personal thing,” she said.

Louisa Laryea jabs Lily Mohammed

Following her rant, the wife of veteran journalist Israel Laryea, Louisa, took to social media to slam her choice of words.

"Journalism goes way beyond make-up, skin bleaching, BBL, hair, and fashion. Journalists ought to research, court the facts, interrogate data, and demonstrate sound reasoning. IShowSpeed_MattersArising," she wrote.

Shortly after her post, Lily Mohammed clapped back in a combative post that cast aspersions against Louisa.

She described her submission as ‘unintelligent’ and accused her of parading herself around as a bastion of journalism simply because of her husband’s fame.

"The profession is not sexually transmitted. I would have very much been open to a discourse with you, but seeing as you have absolutely no substance in that capacity, it would be a complete waste of my time. I do hope you take a GOOD LOOK at yourself in the mirror, next time you want to be as condescending as you have been with your distasteful post,” Lily Mohammed wrote.

Lily Mohammed’s Facebook post blasting Louisa Laryea is below.

Louisa Laryea replies Lily Mohammed

In a Facebook post shared late on January 28, 2026, Louisa Laryea replied to Lily Mohammed’s angry retort.

Striking a more measured tone, she wondered why the GhOne TV presenter had taken the criticism for herself when she did not address her post directly to her.

“How do people assume a post is theirs even when not mentioned?” she wrote, accompanied by laughing emojis.

Louisa Laryea’s post stirred mixed reactions online, with many people agreeing with her while others slammed her for trying to play coy after provoking Mohammed.

The Facebook post shared by Louisa Laryea is below.

Lily Mohammed apologises for Okudzeto critique

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lily Mohammed apologised for criticising the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

In a video address, she expressed regret for the tone of her earlier critique, which the channel deleted from its social media pages.

