The award-winning gospel artist Diana Asamoah has paid Akosua Serwaa a friendly visit at her home

Diana Asamoah was seen consoling Daddy Lumba's first wife with a powerful gospel song

The emotional moment sparked massive reactions from fans and supporters of Akosua Serwaa

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has triggered massive reactions from social media users after she was filmed singing an emotional gospel song to console Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah consoles Akosua Serwaa with a powerful song. Photo Credit: @ Gina Bev Quist.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the award-winning artist was seen standing in front of Akosua Serwaa with her hands wrapped around her neck while she sang her hit song "Mabo wo din" to strengthen her.

The video was the perfect illustration that Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of Daddy Lumba, is loved by many Ghanaians, including celebrities.

The 'Anopa Win' hitmaker, Diana Asamoah, and Akosua Serwaa's encounter has triggered debate as people question if she has officially decided to associate herself with "Team Legal Wives".

Other industry players, including Kofi Nti, Appeatu, and KK Foso, have also stormed the house of their late colleague's wife to console and give her their condolences as her legal battle continues.

Watch the Instagram video of Akosua Serwaa and Diana Asamoah below:

Akosua Serwaa & Diana Asamoah's encounter sparks reactions

Fans and supporters have reacted after coming across Akosua Serwaa's video with the award-winning musician. Below are some of the comments:

Adwoa Shepherd wrote:

"Edin Serwaa y3 )d)...she is blessed, and we all keep blessing her wherever we sing that song...and I believe it will surely follow her."

Daniel Gyesi Nimako wrote:

"I love how I see great people commiserating with this woman. She never knew she would receive that love back home. May God bless everyone!"

Alex Okyere wrote:

"Have you seen great men and women visiting Madam Akosua Serwaa? It's a sign of good things to happen."

Mainuana wrote:

" I just love how you're showing Mama Akosua Serwaa so much love and care, it's truly heartwarming to see her heal with the support of wonderful people like you and Auntie Diana Asamoah."

Manasseh Gyan wrote:

"For the first time in Ghana, we will have the public opinion throwing away a declaration by our courts. This is the time."

Watch an Instagram video of Florence Obinim praying for Akosua Serwaa below:

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah and Akosua Serwaa trend over their consoling video. Source: @ News Afrika.com/ The BBC Ghana

Florence Obinim prays for Akosua Serwaa

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the wife of the famous man of God, Rev. Obinim, also visited the first wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa, after she came back to Ghana after her husband's funeral.

In a trending video, the award-winning Gospel musician, Florence Obinim, was seen praying for Akosua Serwaa. She went on her knees and asked for protection and divine justice for Akosua Serwaa, the late artist's wife.

Florence Obinim did this for the 61-year-old mother after her appeal to be declared the only legal wife of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, also known as Daddy Lumba. The video sparked massive reactions from supporters of Akosua Serwaa, who call themselves 'Team Legal Wives'.

