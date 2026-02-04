Kevin Taylor Slams Okatakyie Afrifa After Recent Outburst at Captain Smart
- US-based presenter, Kevin Taylor, has broken his silence after Okatakyie Afrifa blasted Captain Smart for making allegations against him
- The social media commentator has sent a strong message to the ‘For the Records’ show host, educating him on modern-day journalism
- The triangle feud between the three popular journalists has sparked massive reactions on social media, as users shared varied opinions
Ghanaian US-based journalist, Kevin Taylor, has slammed his beefing partner, Okatakyie Afrifa, after the latter jabbed the host of ‘Onua Maakye’, Captain Smart, for making false accusations against him.
It all began a few weeks ago when Captain Smart took to his show to allege that Okatakyie was relocated to America by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to compete with Kevin Taylor.
His allegation caught the attention of Ghanaians, who had earlier thought Afrifa had relocated for educational purposes, sparking a massive debate on social media.
Okatakyie Afrifa claps back at Captain Smart
The host of the For the Records show, who found Captain Smart’s actions disrespectful, stormed his show on Monday, February 2, 2026, to criticise him.
According to him, he was not in any form of competition with Kevin Taylor, nor did he go to the US because of him. He further lashed out at Captain Smart for allegedly attacking ladies on Facebook just for likes and views.
While he jabbed the ‘Onua Maakye' show host, Okatakyie Afrifa projected his style of journalism, saying:
"I move with clarity, I am intentional with what I do. I move with a sense of calling, which the propaganda cannot stop, it cannot dilute it, it cannot derail me. I am not in your arena. If you think the media is all about telling lies without proof, I am not in competition with you", he said in an angry tone.
Watch the TikTok video of Okatakyie Afrifa blasting Captain Smart below:
Okatakyie’s clash with Captain Smart sparks reactions
Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Okatakyie Afrifa took a swipe at Captain Smart.
Akua Quality wrote:
“Master, both of you should think about Ghana, not political parties.”
Daddy Boat wrote:
“Please, Okatakyie, the English is too much for him ooo, he will not understand what you are saying.”
Kofi Ghana wrote:
“Yesterday, I listened to his morning show on Onua. His theme for the show was “CULTURE” All his analyses were unacceptable.”
Poku Kofi wrote:
“Okatakyie, I love you so much, so take this from me, please don’t interact with him.”
Kevin Taylor slams Okatakyie Afrifa over Smart
Speaking on his show “With All Due Respect” on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Kevin Taylor indirectly jabbed Okatakyie over his claims that he was intentional with what he does.
“We are in modern-day journalism and what matters is “more eyes, more views, more money” and so if you [Okatakyie Afrifa] wants to follow a particular standard, that is your own cup of tea but you can't stop others when what they do or say has not been banned by the social media platforms they are using,” he stated.
“What is traditional media? You can't come and sit on a platform with a logo projected behind you and call yourself traditional media. Even your party members, including Bawumia, employ the service of bloggers, not traditional media houses when they want to put their message across,” He added.
Watch the TikTok video of Kevin Taylor slamming Okatakyie Afrifa below:
Okatakyie Afrifa lands scholarship abroad
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okatakyie Afrifa took to his official Facebook page to announce that he had secured a scholarship to study for a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree at the University of Connecticut (UCONN) in the United States of America and that he would be relocating.
He was selected as part of an exchange program between his tertiary institution and a US-based university.
