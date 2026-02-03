Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah is trending in the wake of his response to Captain Smart

This comes after he addressed remarks made by the Onua Maakye host regarding his travel to the US

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the banter between Okatakyie Afrifa and Captain Smart

Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has lashed out at media personality Captain Smart over his recent remarks against him.

This comes after the Onua Maakye host, on his show, alleged that Okatakyie Afrifa was sponsored to relocate to the UK by the New Patriotic Party so he could be with popular political commentator Kevin Taylor, who was based there.

US-based journalist Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah blasts Captain over claims he relocated to the US to compete with Kevin Taylor. Photo credit: For The Records, @Onua TV Captain Smart/Facebook

The statement by Captain Smart did not sit well with Okatakyie Afrifa, who gave a fiery response while speaking on his programme For The Records on Monday, February 2, 2025.

He first rubbished claims by Captain Smart that his move to the US was to compete with Kevin Taylor.

Okatakyie Afrifa then stated that he was not in competition with Captain Smart, adding that his aim was not to be known as a journalist who made no impact.

He said: "I move with clarity, I am intentional with what I do. I move with a sense of calling, which the propaganda cannot stop, it cannot dilute it, it cannot derail me. I am not in your arena. If you think media is all about telling lies without proof, I am not in competition with you", he said in an angry tone.

