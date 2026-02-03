Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has got people talking after speaking about his time studying in the US

Setting the record straight on his show, he detailed the demanding nature of studying law, adding that he barely has time to host his programme

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Okatakyie Afrifa

Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, has caused a stir on social media after he opened up about his time in the US.

Speaking on his show For The Records, on Monday, February 2, 2025, the outspoken media personality opened up to his followers what is expected of him as a student pursuing a one-year Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree at the University of Connecticut (UCONN).

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah opens up on his studies in the US. Photo credit: For The Records/Facebook

With this, he stated that his academic work has taken much of his time, citing how he studies Civil Procedure on a daily basis.

Aside from that, he opened up on legal research and other things he focuses on as part of being a student.

"Since I came to the US, how many shows have I done? Do you know why? When I wake up I have Civil Procedure to read, when I wake I have legal research and other things; the system is such that I don’t have time to host my programme. Since I came, this is the sixth show."

His comments come after Captain Smart alleged that Okatakyie was sponsored by the New Patriotic Party to relocate to the US so he could compete with Kevin Taylor.

