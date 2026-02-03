Okatakye Afrifa Shares His Experience Studying In The US, Video Sparks Reaction
- Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has got people talking after speaking about his time studying in the US
- Setting the record straight on his show, he detailed the demanding nature of studying law, adding that he barely has time to host his programme
- Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Okatakyie Afrifa
Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, has caused a stir on social media after he opened up about his time in the US.
Speaking on his show For The Records, on Monday, February 2, 2025, the outspoken media personality opened up to his followers what is expected of him as a student pursuing a one-year Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree at the University of Connecticut (UCONN).
With this, he stated that his academic work has taken much of his time, citing how he studies Civil Procedure on a daily basis.
Aside from that, he opened up on legal research and other things he focuses on as part of being a student.
"Since I came to the US, how many shows have I done? Do you know why? When I wake up I have Civil Procedure to read, when I wake I have legal research and other things; the system is such that I don’t have time to host my programme. Since I came, this is the sixth show."
His comments come after Captain Smart alleged that Okatakyie was sponsored by the New Patriotic Party to relocate to the US so he could compete with Kevin Taylor.
Okatakyie Afrifa slams Paul Yandoh
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah lashed out at the Director of Communication of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Paul Kwabena Yandoh.
This comes after Paul Yandoh praised Sammy Gyamfi, the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), labelling him the best CEO.
Responding to this, Afrifa-Mensah said Paul Yandoh's style of communication, which is usually laced with humour, was making the NPP unattractive to Ghanaians.
