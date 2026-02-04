Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has departed Ghana for a short vacation abroad, with news of his trip spreading rapidly online and drawing widespread attention

A trending video of his departure captured the Ashanti Regional Minister and other high-profile figures forming part of the grand entourage that saw His Majesty off

Ghanaians have flooded social media with warm reactions, lauding the Asantehene’s humility, poise, and exemplary leadership style

The Asanteman has been buzzing with conversations following the departure of its revered traditional leader, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who has travelled outside Ghana for a short vacation.

News of the journey gained traction after a video capturing moments from his departure surfaced online, quickly drawing warm reactions from Ghanaians.

The circulating Facebook video showed His Majesty at the airport on Tuesday, January 4, 2026, calm and dignified as ever, surrounded by a distinguished entourage. Traditional rulers, respected Asante elders, and key government officials were present to see him off.

Among the notable figures spotted were the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, and other high-profile personalities who stood in solidarity with the King.

The atmosphere was marked by quiet reverence, gentle smiles, and meaningful gestures that reflected unity and loyalty to the Ashanti culture.

As the moments unfolded, Otumfuo was seen exchanging warm handshakes and brief pleasantries with elders and officials. His composed interactions and thoughtful acknowledgements left many viewers praising his humility and leadership style. At one point, the monarch waved to those present before proceeding towards the aircraft, a gesture many described online as deeply symbolic.

Reactions pour in to Otumfuo’s departure

Ghanaians have flooded the comment section following the circulation of airport videos, with many praising the great king and his elders.

Here are some of the most interesting comments.

Richard Boamah wrote:

"Common sense question. Why does the Asante hene not sit on his chair in an aircraft?"

Fii Mensah commented:

"If you don't let me fly, Dzata, I will go for a demonstration. Our championship Chief will come crying very soon 😭."

George Qwajo Riverson Gyamfi added:

"Don’t let Dormaahene see this video 😆😆😆."

Ato Apronti wrote:

"Ogumfoɔ also flies Dzata? Case closed 🤔😊."

DreamHouse AmericanGroceries Annexe wrote:

"Safe journey, Nana."

Kwame Kpetsigo added:

"You do all 🇧🇴🙏👏."

Ben Ofori Brako shared:

"This protocol is killing some of our chiefs."

Nana Colo wrote:

"Safe journey, King 👑."

Francis Manu-Adabor shared:

"Travelling mercies, My King."

Bernard Gaspa Osei Mensah added:

"Dr Amoakohene is gradually becoming my best regional minister of all time because he's always working hard and present where it matters most!!! 🇬🇭🙏🏼."

