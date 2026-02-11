Nzube Henry Ikeji: Nigerian Socialite Breaks Silence Amid $2.5 Million Fraud Allegations
- Nigerian socialite Nzube Henry Ikeji has publicly spoken after being accused of committing a cybercrime against a Romanian woman
- In a video, the socialite addressed the allegations and opened up about the emotional turmoil he had been experiencing due to the matter
- Nzube Henry Ikeji's response to the cybercrime allegations against him has triggered mixed reactions among social media users
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nzube Henry Ikeji, or Henry Nzubechukwu, the Nigerian socialite accused of allegedly defrauding a Romanian businesswoman out of over US $2.5 million, has broken his silence.
A few days ago, Henry made the headlines after he was accused of impersonating the Dubai Crown Prince and allegedly defrauding victims on the internet.
The news of the socialite's alleged crimes came to light after the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, a non-governmental organisation of investigative journalists, tracked him to his residence in Nigeria.
According to the investigative team, Henry and his alleged accomplice presented themselves in public as philanthropists while secretly committing crimes and taking advantage of unsuspecting victims.
In a video, they claimed that the Romanian businesswoman received a LinkedIn message three years ago from someone claiming to be the Crown Prince of Dubai.
The man suspected to be Henry appealed to the victim for her assistance in making a significant investment in a humanitarian foundation based in Romania.
The alleged fraudster later developed a romantic relationship with the Romanian businesswoman and shared several messages on social media for over two years.
The victim reportedly later met a man who claimed to be the "Prince's financial manager" in London, where she was given login credentials to a bank account showing a deposit of over £200 million.
The banking website was, however, not real and was part of the alleged fraudster's plot.
A friend of the victim reportedly photographed her meeting with the alleged financial manager, which helped the investigative journalist in uncovering the truth about the fraudulent activities and locating Henry and his alleged accomplices.
"He has used my name to dupe so many people": Notorious fake soldier confronted by NPP MP he was impersonating
The YouTube video detailing the case is below:
Nzube Henry Ikeji speaks amid fraud allegations
In an interview on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, Henry denied involvement in the alleged fraud, stating that he was innocent.
The socialite claimed that the accusations against him were part of a conspiracy to tarnish his reputation. He noted that nobody believed in his innocence and had accused him of being a criminal.
Henry stated that his close associates had also severed their ties with him due to the allegations that had been levelled against him.
The Instagram video of Henry responding to the allegations against him is below:
Henry Ikeji's response to allegations stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Investor_jnr commented:
"If you are innocent, sue the accusers."
Ann_oma58727 said:
"Being accused is not the same as being guilty. Let the evidence speak."
IloriA6 wrote:
"Shamelessness! What a country! I would have expected him to be in hiding, trying to run away from the public as much as possible. As if he would be totally clean if EFCC came in and checked him."
NACOC allegedly arrests prominent Ghana businessman at airport for attempting to transport illicit substances
Abu Trica files lawsuit against law enforcement
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Interior and the law enforcement agencies that collaborated to get him arrested over alleged fraud.
The embattled businessman made several allegations against the agencies and sought several reliefs from the court on the matter.
The news of Abu Trica's lawsuit against the Ministry of Interior and the law enforcement agencies triggered mixed reactions on social media.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh