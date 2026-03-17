Prophet Nigel Gaisie has addressed growing concerns from congregants over the occurrence of tragic incidents despite his prior prophecies and warnings

The discussion was sparked by a social media post recalling his alleged prophecy about the Tema Community One plane crash on March 16, 2026

The exchange highlights the ongoing public debate around prophecy, accountability, and the role of spiritual leaders in preventing tragedies

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder and superintending pastor of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has responded to questions from his congregants on social media over why certain incidents still occur despite his prior visions, prophecies, and warnings.

The concerns were triggered after a congregant took to the prophet’s Facebook page to recall that he had earlier shared a vision about the unfortunate plane crash in Tema Community One on March 16, 2026, and urged the church to pray against it.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie addressing questions from congregants on social media. Photo credit: Nigel Gaisie/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Using the post, the prophet sought to clarify and dismiss claims that some of his prophecies are false or fabricated.

Another commenter seized the moment to question why, despite foreseeing tragic events, he appears unable to prevent them from happening.

In response, Prophet Gaisie explained that although spiritual interventions can help avert such incidents, his public pronouncements often attract harsh criticism and backlash on social media.

He noted that due to these reactions, he now focuses on praying with his congregation for their protection, leaving the rest to divine providence.

Read the full post here:

Two Feared Dead After Aircraft Crashes in Tema

An aircraft crash near Oninku Park, Tema Community 1, has claimed the lives of two individuals.

Security and emergency teams have quickly responded to the scene to maintain order and begin rescue operations.

Prophet Gaisie explains why some tragedies occur despite prior warnings. Photo credit: Jub Rubjob/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Officials are working to secure the area, ensuring the safety of residents and facilitating emergency response efforts.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the victims, and investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. Residents are urged to avoid the site while personnel conduct their work.

The incident marks one of the more serious aviation accidents in the region this year, drawing attention from both the public and aviation authorities.

Netizens react to Nigel Gaisie's prophecy

Scores of netizens have reacted to the statement made by Prophet Gaisie over his prophecy concerning a recent tragic event in Tema. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Adwoa Odo Kusi commented:

"Prophet Nigel Gaisie, please, is it that you did not pray against it, or you did but it was bound to happen. I get confused when doom prophecies come to pass."

Nigel Gaisie responded:

"Adwoa Odo Kusi, when it met with insults, we keep quiet."

Ike Asare Benchi said:

"I quite remember Prophet Gaisie said. There is another plain crash, so we should pray about it."

Rockson Mina Armah shared:

"Prophet Gaisie is a Prophet of simplicity, and he doesn't shout when prophesying, so many people take him for granted, but I tell you the man carries Oil, and I love that oil."

Eric Asamoah said:

"Prophet is never honoured in his home, I remember the late Prophet TBJ era."

Henry Quaye opined:

"I think he even wrote it, so I was looking for the post."

Florence Mina Armah opined:

"So after praying, the helicopter still crashed, or it didn’t happen?"

Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Parliament fulfilled

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a prophecy by Prophet Telvin Sowah concerning Ghana's Parliament had come to pass.

The prophecy came in the wake of the death of Ayawaso East Member of Parliament (MP), Naser Toure Mahama.

He had forewarned of a vacancy in the House in early 2026, which was confirmed by the legislator's passing on January 4.

Source: YEN.com.gh