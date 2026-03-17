A Ghanaian mother has recounted her ordeal after a supposed assault by Bills Micro-Credit officers, drawing nationwide attention to the incident

The viral video of the confrontation sparked public outrage, as the Police have launched an investigation into the unfortunate matter

Ghanaian musician Hajia4Reall thrilled guests with a standout performance at a Bills Micro-Credit event, drawing attention as the company faces scrutiny over the incident

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A middle-aged mother has narrated her ordeal after allegedly being assaulted by officers of Bills Micro-Credit Limited during a loan recovery attempt, an event that has sparked widespread online attention and public debate.

A Ghanaian mother recounts her assault by Bills Micro-Credit officers over a loan recovery dispute. Image credit: Ghana Police/Facebook

Source: UGC

In an interview, 42-year-old Hagar Emaser explained that the incident occurred over a GH¢300 outstanding loan on her account.

The Widely circulated video footage shows the officers engaging in a heated argument with Hagar.

During the confrontation, one officer reportedly seized her mobile phone. While attempting to retrieve it with her baby in her arms, Hagar lost her balance and fell to the ground.

The video has drawn strong condemnation from the public and civil society organisations, who criticised the use of force in debt recovery.

In response, Bills Micro-Credit Limited confirmed that the officers involved had been suspended immediately following a directive from the company’s board. The company condemned the incident and stated that it had launched internal investigations to determine the full circumstances of the confrontation.

Watch the X video below.

Bill Micro-Credit officers in Police custody

The Kwabenya District Police Command has taken four field officers of Bills Micro-Credit into custody in connection with the incident, which occurred at Ashongman Estate.

The arrests, executed on Sunday, March 15, 2026, follow public outrage after the video went viral on social media.

According to Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region, Hagar reported the assault on March 13. The suspects, identified as Denis Wornyo (38), Albert Amarh (40), Ebenezer Amartei (23), and Atsu Lawson (27), are assisting police with investigations and have provided caution statements.

The incident has reignited conversations about the practices of some microfinance institutions in recovering debts, with calls for stricter regulation to protect clients, particularly vulnerable individuals such as single mothers, from abuse.

Hajia4Reall rocks flawless makeup for her stylish photoshoot. Photo credit: @hajia4reall.

Source: Instagram

Hajia4Reall performs at Bills Micro-credit party

Meanwhile, Ghanaian singer Hajia4Reall got the crowd on their feet as she performed her new single “Boujie Mood” at the Bills Micro-Credit end-of-year party.

The beauty goddess wore a classy gown which flaunted her fine legs as she modelled in red strappy designer high heels.

The songstress was rated as one of the best performers at the star-studded event.

The Instagram video of Hajia4reall is below:

Hajia4Reall rocks red gown

Ghanaian style influencer Hajia4Reall nearly shut down Instagram with her red gown for her official Christmas photoshoot.

The celebrity mother and influencer courted attention in a sleeveless halterneck gown, which flaunted her voluptuous figure and smooth skin.

Hajia4Reall showed off her beautiful tattoo while posing in her plush East Legon mansion. The beauty influencer wore an elegant side-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup with red bold lipstick.

"Merry Christmas to you all. May the coming year bring you abundant grace, beautiful wins, and blessings . May your gifts be nice and your energy stay boujie. Give a boujie Caption and drop your momo number, giving away 1000 cedis each to 2 people ❤️."

The Instagram photos of Hajia4reall are below:

Hajia4reall's daughter jams to Tyla's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia4Reall's daughter, who was seen dancing boldly in her mother's mansion, sparking social media emotions.

In the video, South African dancer Tyla's hit song "Chanel" was playing in the background while Naila showcased her dancing prowess in front of her mother's luxurious vehicles.

Social media users responded to the video of Hajia4Reall's daughter by complimenting her abilities and marvelling at her development.

Source: YEN.com.gh