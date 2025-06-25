Koo Fori appeared before the Dansoman circuit court in his ongoing alleged $50k fraud case on Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The veteran actor's court case was adjourned to Wednesday, August 13, 2025, following his court appearance

Footage of Koo Fori on the premises of the Dansoman circuit court after his court appearance emerged on social media

Veteran Ghanaian actor Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, popularly known as Koo Fori, appeared before the Dansoman circuit court in his ongoing alleged $50k fraud case on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

According to multiple reports, the Efiewura TV series actor's court case was adjourned to Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Footage of Koo Fori at the Dansoman circuit court premises following his appearance before a judge emerged on social media.

In the video, the actor, renowned for his role as a drunkard in the popular Ghanaian local comedy-drama series Efiewura, was spotted interacting with his lawyer and a female police officer on the premises.

Koo Fori was in high spirits and beamed with a smile as he conversed with the security officer before leaving the court.

Koo Fori's arrest and court appearance

Koo Fori was arrested for allegedly defrauding a US-based Ghanaian business mogul of $50k on Friday, May 9, 2025.

The news of the Bryt TV general manager's arrest emerged after a video of him being escorted by some police personnel while in handcuffs to the Accra Central police command surfaced on social media.

Koo Fori was accused of receiving a large sum of money from a California-based Ghanaian individual with the promise of making a legitimate investment on the person's behalf. However, he reportedly failed to deliver and went into hiding.

The veteran actor allegedly defaulted on the repayment of the money and ignored a summons to appear before a judge at the Dansoman district court on April 17, 2025.

Following his refusal to heed the court's summons, a bench warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. He remained in police custody until a hearing on Monday, May 12, 2025, where he was granted a GH₵320,000 bail with sureties.

Koo Fori pleaded not guilty to allegedly defrauding the individual of $50,000 when he appeared before a judge during his first court hearing.

The court also rescinded the bench warrant previously issued for his arrest after granting his bail.

The video of Koo Fori at the Dansoman district court after his court appearance is below:

Koo Fori's lawyer explains alleged fraud case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Koo Fori's lawyer explained his client's alleged fraud case following their appearance in court on May 12, 2025.

Derick Aboagye Asamoah noted that his client purchased land worth $50,000 on behalf of the plaintiff before he was dragged to court.

Koo Fori's lawyer stated that his client had already paid $5,000 to the complainant and that the matter of the case revolved around the size of the land and the remaining balance to be paid.

