Socialite Nzube Henry Ikeji has reportedly landed in police custody over the $2.5 million fraud allegations against him

The businessman was recently accused of allegedly impersonating a Dubai crown prince and defrauding a Romanian businesswoman

The reports of Nzube Henry Ikeji's arrest over the fraud allegations have triggered mixed reactions from social media users

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Popular Nigerian businessman and socialite Nzube Henry Ikeji, aka Henry Nzubechukwu, has reportedly been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Nigeria over alleged fraud crimes.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly arrests Nigerian businessman Nzube Henry Ikeji over the $2.5 million fraud allegations against him. Photo source: Wealthy Family

Source: Facebook

In February 2026, Henry courted attention after he was accused of impersonating the Dubai crown prince and allegedly defrauding victims online.

Nzube Henry Ikeji's fraud allegations emerge

The news of the socialite's alleged crimes came to light after the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a non-governmental organisation of investigative journalists, tracked him to his residence in Nigeria.

According to the investigative team, Henry and his alleged accomplice presented themselves in public as philanthropists while secretly committing crimes and taking advantage of unsuspecting victims.

In a video, they claimed that the Romanian businesswoman received a LinkedIn message three years ago from someone claiming to be the Crown Prince of Dubai.

The man suspected to be Henry appealed to the victim for her assistance in making a significant investment in a humanitarian foundation based in Romania.

The alleged fraudster later developed a romantic relationship with the Romanian businesswoman and shared several messages on social media for over two years.

The victim reportedly later met a man who claimed to be the "Prince's financial manager" in London, where she was given login credentials to a bank account showing a deposit of over £200 million.

The banking website, however, was not real, as it was part of the alleged fraudster's plot.

A friend of the victim reportedly photographed her meeting with the alleged financial manager, which helped the investigative journalist uncover the alleged fraud and locate Henry and his alleged accomplices.

The YouTube video detailing the case is below:

EFCC arrests Nzube Henry Ikeji over allegations

On Monday, March 16, 2026, the EFCC reportedly arrested the 31-year-old Henry over allegations of his involvement in the $2.5 million fraud case.

According to the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a Nigerian Police Force (NPF) spokesperson confirmed that the socialite and businessman had been taken into custody but had not been officially charged yet.

Nzube Henry Ikeji, the Nigerian socialite accused of defrauding a Romanian woman of over $2.5 million under false pretences breaks his silence. Photo source: KennyBlogger

Source: Facebook

A second victim of the alleged fraud activities has also reportedly come forward to OCCRP's Romanian member centre after watching their documentary and levelled her own allegations against Henry.

The Instagram post detailing Nzube Henry Ikeji's arrest is below:

Nzube Henry Ikeji's arrest stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ezeqwesiri said:

"How many times them go arrest am? Abi them wan collect their share?"

Sherif Ibrahim commented:

"I remember watching a video about this a few months ago, so EFCC can work like this?"

Vv.11.zz wrote:

"How did you find my house has finally been arrested."

Nzube Henry Ikeji responds to fraud allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nzube Henry Ikeji responded to the $2.5 million fraud allegations levelled against him by a Romanian businesswoman.

In an interview, the socialite dismissed the allegations and maintained his innocence.

Nzube Henry Ikeji also detailed how the allegations had damaged his reputation and relationship with his associates.

Source: YEN.com.gh