Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay has addressed the recent controversy surrounding a viral video involving a Russian man and several Ghanaian women, urging the public to prioritise empathy and unity over harsh criticism.

Wendy Shay discloses Yaytseslav's mission in Africa

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has shared her insights on the matter, which has sparked intense debate across social media platforms.

Wendy Shay emphasised that the incident is reflective of deeply ingrained perceptions that have been instilled in many Africans from an early age.

"I believe many of us have come across videos circulating online that showcase a Russian individual interacting with Ghanaian women. While I do not condone the actions of those involved, I think it’s important to highlight a deeper issue,” she explained to the audience.

“The events we witnessed stem from beliefs passed down through generations. Our grandparents and parents have often led us to feel that 'white' individuals or foreigners possess a higher humanity than we do as black people. What unfolded with these women could potentially happen to anyone,” she articulated.

“I’m pleading for everyone to minimise their criticism because they are also human beings with feelings. This moment calls for us to unite and confront the man in question rather than cast judgment,” she stated passionately. “His intentions seem to align with a disturbing narrative a perception that African women are devalued, but I assure you, we are not cheap.”

Reactions to Wendy Shay blasts Yaytseslav

Some social media users have commented on award-winning singer Wendy Shay's video, which bloggers posted online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Aqosuah stated:

"Good speech big sis but please correct your statement 😂🤣🤣it can never happen to me wai I beg 🙏🏾😂🤣🤣🤣."

Ohene Boadu

"If it was Ghana boy, will they follow them?"

Obibini hwe stated:

"Wendy Shay is very conscious."

Um just a girl stated:

"When we going to their country they do us test to make sure we don’t have any disease but I don’t think they confirm if he has any disease. This show that you are matured in the industry💯💯💯💯💯🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Ella Cilla stated:

"Her trousers and top are available in all colours."

Yaytseslav: Private videos 'violating Ghanaian laws'

The controversy surrounding Yaytseslav, whose real name is Vyacheslav Trahov, has sparked serious legal and public conversations in Ghana, especially after private videos allegedly linked to him began circulating online.

Under Ghanaian law, the sharing of private content without consent is not taken lightly. Section 67 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) clearly states that anyone who intentionally distributes private images or recordings of another identifiable person, with the intent to cause serious emotional distress and without their consent, commits an offence. In simple terms, the law is designed to protect people — particularly victims — from humiliation, exploitation, and emotional harm in the digital space.

The videos reportedly involving Yaytseslav and some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026, quickly drawing widespread attention and outrage. As the clips spread, conversations shifted from shock to questions about accountability and legal consequences.

Source: YEN.com.gh