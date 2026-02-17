The popular Ghanaian prophet, Karma President, has dropped a doom prediction about the outspoken US-based journalist, Kevin Taylor

The seer who shared a vision he had disclosed that the presenter had been cursed, asking him to take swift action to avert its influence

Karma President’s prophecy has sparked reactions on social media as users thronged the comments section to share their opinions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The spiritual leader, Karma President, has stirred concern on social media as he released a doom prophecy about the US-based Ghanaian media personality, Kevin Taylor.

The spiritual leader, Karma President, shares a doom prophecy about the US-based Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Taylor. Image credit: @Karma President, @With All Due Respect - Loud Silence

Source: Facebook

Karma President drops prophecy about Kevin Taylor

Speaking in a TikTok video from an interview dated February 12, 2026, Karma President disclosed that he had a very dangerous vision where he saw that Kevin Taylor had been “spiritually attacked”.

According to him, what happened in the spiritual realm would reportedly manifest as an ailment. He admonished the presenter to take swift action to avert the influence of the danger ahead before the unexpected happens.

Karma President further stated that upon scanning the spiritual realm, he noticed that a lot of women whom Kevin Taylor once offended on social media have rained curses on him, allegedly pending manifestation.

“I saw that some ladiesKevin Taylor spoke ill against them, have cursed him. He should take the necessary steps now before his wife and children are affected,” he stated in Twi.

Watch the TikTok video of Karma President below:

Reactions to Karma President’s prophecy

Below are social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Karma President's prophecy about Kevin Taylor.

Koby Martin wrote:

“I think this man and his interviewers will be the only people who will remain in Ghana here.”

Bitterman wrote:

“So do you think Kevin is just walking around without any protection?”

Roger Allotey wrote:

"So this man, can't your spirit tell you, the people who are stealing our money."

Manuel wrote:

"The gods are quietly looking at our leaders mismanaging our taxes and mineral resources. Massa, go and sleep somewhere."

Tracy Akosua wrote:

“He is covered with the blood of Jesus.”

Balance wrote:

“If you truly claim you are a seer, then you have to know that Kevin Taylor is very smart. He surely knows the risk and is prepared.”

Barnabas Mensah wrote:

“All that you're saying is part of life. It is normal in life. Let us think about ourselves.”

Daniel wrote:

“I do not know why some media stations still entertain this man on their stations. only saying bad things about people everywhere.”

Fendy wrote:

“You are just looking for trouble from Kevin Taylor, and I know you will surely get what you are looking for. Every day, these self-acclaimed men of God disturb us with prophecies.”

Watch the TikTok video of Karma President giving a doom prophecy about the Ghanaian footballer Semenyo:

Karma President admonishes Kevin Taylor to take swift action to avert a prophecy about him. Image credit: @Karma President, @With All Due Respect - Loud Silence

Source: Facebook

Karma President's prophecy about Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a doom prophecy Karma President shared about the Ghanaian footballer Semenyo.

According to him, he foresaw in the spiritual realm that the Ghanaian attacker had been plagued with injuries during his time as a Manchester City player.

He therefore advised him to seek protection or fortify himself to avert any unfortunate happenings.

Source: YEN.com.gh