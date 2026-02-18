Kalekye, one of the first women to encounter Yaytseslav, has clarified her story after videos of her with the Russian went viral

In a video interview, the 19-year-old admitted meeting the Russian guy, but denied ever visiting his apartment, as suggested

She stated that even though she saw Yaytseslav as an opportunity to elevate herself, his approach made her retreat

She reveals security concerns led her to refuse a private meeting at a suspicious location

Despite the drama, Kalekye sees her fame positively and plans to release a book

A woman identified as Kalekye, who appeared in viral videos involving Russian national Yaytseslav, has come forward to clarify her side of the story.

She stated that she never visited his apartment and declined to meet him after he sent her a suspicious location.

Nairobi girl Kalekye is among the first women to be filmed by Yaytseslav in Kenya in March 2025. Photo source: @flossytrukid, @gossips24tv

Kalekye, who lives in Nairobi, is one of the first ladies to have been approached by Yaytseslav during his time in Kenya. According to her, their encounter happened in March 2025.

During their meeting, Yaytseslav, whose real name is Vladislav Lyulkov, introduced himself, asked her age, and told her meet him in the evening.

Even though she told him she was 19, exchanged contacts, and agreed to meet Yaytseslav as requested, Kalekye has stated that the meeting did not happen because she pulled out over security concerns.

Why Kalekye rejected Russian man Yaytseslav

In an interview with SPM Buzz, she explained that she expected the meeting to be at a public location, such as a restaurant, but he would prefer to ask her to meet him in his apartment.

Describing her expectations at the time, Kalekye admitted she initially viewed this interaction as a normal encounter and had hoped Yaytseslav would treat her well.

"Niliona nimetoka block. Just like a man would like a pretty girl, it's the same way. Nobody wants to be with a poor guy. I do not think that is being a gold digger; everyone wants a brighter future," she said.

She confessed that she was open to a relationship if Yaytseslav had been consistent and genuine in his advances because she saw it as an opportunity to break out from the neighbourhood for a brighter opportunity.

Yaytseslav, a Russian national, is accused of filming many encounters with women across Africa without their consent. Photo source: Telegram/@shot_shot

Insisting that she never made it to his apartment, Kalekye explained that Yaytseslav only sent a pin location to a short-stay apartment around Ngara, and she declined, citing safety concerns and preferring a public meeting spot.

"He skipped the talking stage and immediately sent me the location to a BnB in Ngara, and I was like, it was not normal. People do not just go there to dance. I did not go," she explained, noting that was the last time they communicated.

She added that at the time, she did not notice any recording devices, though he was wearing dark glasses, which were later suspected to be Meta smart glasses capable of discreetly recording video.

Kalekye said she now views the attention positively and is even planning to release a book she had written, potentially capitalising on her unexpected viral fame.

