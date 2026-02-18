Russian streamer Yaytseslav has got tongues wagging after his latest conversation with one of the Ghanaian ladies in his videos went viral

He showed remorse over his actions and apologised for the scandal his videos have caused

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the incident

A conversation reported to have taken place between Russian man Yaytseslav, whose real name is Vladislav Lyulkov, and one of the Ghanaian ladies spotted in his numerous videos has been made public.

A video sighted on the TikTok page @kwabenaliquidnetwork opened up on the circumstances leading to the chat between the disgruntled young lady and the infamous Russian vlogger.

Russian streamer Yaytseslav reportedly chats with one of the ladies after his videos go viral. Photo source: Gossips 24 TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

In the video, it was disclosed that the lady, after getting in contact with Yaytseslav, first shared her displeasure over the move by the Russian to record her without her consent.

The lady then demanded answers about why Yaytseslav had created the impression that something had happened during their encounter when nothing of the sort had occurred.

"You invited me and discussed helping me search for a new home. Why did you do this to me, knowing perfectly well that I rejected your advances and never slept with you? You spoiled my image."

Yaytseslav, in the reported chat, was said to have corroborated the topic of the lady helping him find an apartment and even claimed he gave her an amount of GH¢300, only to never hear from her again.

"You said you could help me find an apartment for rent. You promised to send me options. I gave you 300 cedis but you disappeared after that."

Russian streamer Yaytseslav was spotted chatting with a young woman during his stay in Ghana. Photo source: @yaytseslav2

Source: Twitter

Yaytseslav then continued that nowhere in his viral videos did he state that he slept with the lady, after which he proceeded to apologise if his actions and videos may have affected her.

"I know that nothing happened, and I didn't write or say anywhere that it did. I didn't think such harmless videos would be taken seriously in your country. Sorry."

At the time of writing this story, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 30 comments.

Reactions to chat between Yaytseslav and lady

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the alleged conversation between Yaytseslav and one of the ladies in the videos.

DADA SHAKUR stated:

"I thought Sam George said they were going to extradite him."

aiyankhejoshua indicated:

"Even if the Russian guy can't write English, he can use a translator if he really wants to reply or chat with you. So you can't tell me he ignored your first message because it was written in English. They use translators more than us. What I'm trying to say is all this story is fabricated."

SP indicated:

"She can plan this chat with a friend. If you check well, you will know that it is not a Russian number but rather a Ghanaian number."

Official opined:

"Are you people trying to tell us that the Russian guy didn't do the deed or what?"

b.jajii07 added:

"He came with five sentences: Hello. How are you doing? You look good. I'm from Russia 🇷🇺. Come with me."

Ghana seeks to extradite Yaytseslav for prosecution

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Government of Ghana has announced its desire to get Yaytseslav extradited for the alleged filming of Ghanaian women without their consent.

Communications Minister Sam George, in an interview, described the actions of Yaytseslav as serious crimes against Ghana's laws, adding that the government would protect citizens' rights and pursue legal action against him.

