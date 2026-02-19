Business mogul Osei Kwame 'Despite' surprised fans by speaking good English in a recently surfaced video

The rare clip of him conversing in English occurred when some friends of his son, Saahene, approached him

Known not to have received any formal education, his language skills impressed many social media users

Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has surprised social media users after a video emerged showing him conversing comfortably in English with his son, Saahene Osei, and friends.

The video captured Despite Media CEO engaging in a casual conversation with the young men outside what appears to be one of his luxurious properties in Accra.

Wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with a bold, colourful tropical pattern featuring bright orange, yellow, pink, and blue prints scattered across it, he looked to be on the move.

His son, Saahene, who had recently been inducted into the Ghana School of Law, stood to his right, arms folded, wearing an all-black outfit and a matching cap.

Another gentleman, also dressed in black, stood beside the businessman's son.

While standing, two young men believed to be friends of Saahene approached to greet the business mogul.

Can Osei Kwame Despite speak English?

Known to have had no formal education, Osei Kwame Despite is someone who rarely speaks publicly and is seldom heard speaking English.

However, he welcomed them cheerfully and asked how they were doing in English.

Spotting one of the guys in a beautiful black jersey-like top, he complimented the young man, saying:

"How are you? Your top is nice."

The young man, excited by the endorsement of his apparel, responded:

"I will gift you one."

The businessman shook the other young man's hand and had a short chat with him.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Even without formal education, Osei Kwame Despite built a media and business empire, including Despite Media Group, which owns Peace FM, Okay FM, and other stations.

He also owns the Despite Automobile Museum, which opened to the public less than a year ago.

Watch the Facebook video of the museum's launch event below:

Reactions to Despite speaking English

The video of Despite has sparked widespread reactions online, with many Ghanaians expressing surprise and admiration at hearing the usually reserved businessman speak English so confidently.

Many praised him not only for his ability to speak English despite his lack of formal education, but also for his humility and approachability with the younger generation.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

cacti_boy93 said:

"First time seeing Despite speaking English 😂😂."

fit_nkl said:

"First time hearing Despite speak English."

tellins_blay said:

"Richman dey talk sef you hardly hear the money choke for ein throat 😂."

area_papa1 said:

"Money doesn't know English ooo😂😂😂😂."

