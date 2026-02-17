An old video believed to be the infamous Russia man, Yaytseslav, also known as Vladislav Lyulkov, taking a lady’s number at Accra Mall has resurfaced online

In the clip, he is seen wearing a yellow top as the lady dictates her number while he types it into his phone

The footage is believed to have been randomly recorded earlier and only rediscovered after the recent controversies surrounding him

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

An old video believed to be of the trending Russian man, Yaytseslav, whose real name is Vladislav Lyulkov, at Accra Mall has resurfaced online and is now gaining fresh attention.

Old mall footage of alleged Russian man Yaytselav resurfaces amid controversy. Image credit: withAlvin

Source: Twitter

In the short clip, the alleged Yaytseslav is seen wearing a yellow top while speaking to a young lady inside the mall.

The alleged video captures the moment he gave his phone to the lady as he punches in her digits.

From what can be seen, the interaction appears calm and casual, just a public exchange between two people.

What is interesting about the footage is that it does not look staged or intentionally recorded for content.

The video seems to have been taken from inside a parked car, possibly by someone who noticed him at the mall and decided to film from a distance.

There is no dramatic confrontation or loud exchange, just a brief moment that might not have meant much at the time it was recorded.

Watch the X video below:

However, after Yaytseslav began trending in Ghana over his viral approach videos, the person who filmed the Accra Mall moment may have gone back into old recordings and recognised him.

Netizens reacted to the alleged Yaytseslav video

Since the recent backlash and heated online conversations, the clip has been widely circulated.

The resurfaced video has now added to the ongoing public discussion, with many social media users revisiting past encounters involving Yaytseslav and viewing them through a different lens.

Check out some comments below:

Kevin Muruta commented:

"This Russian man must be brought to justice; he has caused a lot of damage in Ghana."

Lilsince commented:

"Same guy he loves that yellow shirt."

Penx commented:

"A Russian guy showed that one confident “Hi” is enough. PenX brings that simplicity online."

Big Daddy Shaky commented:

"The same trick is used in snaring them. Same location, too."

Everything crypto commented:

"In their minds now they hit jackpot."

Cyber Security Authority chases Russian man Yaytseslav

Benjamin Madugu, the Director of Communication, International Cooperation, and Strategic Partnership at the Cyber Security Authority (CSA Ghana), has reacted to the trending videos of the Russian man Yaytseslav's escapades with some Ghanaian women.

In an interview with blogger Sammy Kay on Friday, February 13, 2026, Benjamin Madugu noted that the Cyber Security Authority was set to commence investigations into Yaytseslav's activities.

The Director of Communication, International Cooperation, and Strategic Partnership for the Cyber Security Authority noted that his agency would look into the matter.

He stated that his agency would also investigate the whereabouts of the trending Russian man before deciding on the next action.

Sam George says Ghana will extradite Vyacheslav Trahov to face prosecution. Photo credit: Sam George/Facebook & @gossips24tv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Gov't planned to extradite Yaytseslav

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Nartey George, the Minister for Communication, said Ghana will extradite Russian Vyacheslav Trahov for non-consensual recording crimes.

Samuel Nartey George emphasised that the issue is not about morality but rather legal accountability under Cybersecurity laws.

The Minister, on behalf of the government, assured protection for all citizens amidst digital privacy violations.

Source: YEN.com.gh