A heated moment unfolded on air at DL FM when Rocklyn Osei Esther, a staff member of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s radio station, lost her cool during a live broadcast.

Rocklyn Esther Osei, who works at the radio station founded by late highlife icon Daddy Lumba, was hosting her show while also streaming live on TikTok.

Everything seemed to be going smoothly until a viewer dropped a comment that instantly changed the atmosphere.

The viewer wrote that her wig looked like a sponge

DL FM presenter clapped back at critics.

That single remark appeared to strike a nerve. Rocklyn paused mid-broadcast and addressed the comment directly.

Her tone shifted from calm and professional to visibly irritated.

In her response, she fired back at some TikTok users, calling them villagers and saying they were not serious.

The moment, which was captured on the TikTok live session, has since made its way across social media.

Some people believe she overreacted and should have ignored the troll, especially as a public figure.

Others feel the constant disrespect people show online can push anyone to their limit, and she had every right to respond.

Live streaming has made it easier for presenters to connect with their audience in real time, but it also means dealing with unfiltered comments instantly.

For Esther Osei Rocklyn, what started as a regular hosting session quickly turned into a trending online moment.

As conversations continue, many are debating where the line should be drawn between criticism and outright disrespect, especially in the world of social media.

Blogger shared alleged DL FM registration documents

Ghanaian media personality Chris Vincent has disclosed what he claims is the ownership structure of DL FM in a Facebook post.

This followed reports that Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, is demanding a share of the late musician’s properties.

US-based Ghanaian journalist Chris Vincent shared documents he claimed were obtained from the Registrar-General’s Department.

The alleged documents indicated that DL FM operates under a company known as Bravo Multimedia Limited.

According to the documents, the registration forms listed Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, as the owner of the popular radio station in Accra, Ghana.

The late Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni's, personal details, including age, were allegedly disclosed in the alleged registration documents.

DL FM blasted for ‘shading’ Akosua Serwaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s radio station, DL 106.9FM, sparked controversy after sharing a birthday message for his first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

The late highlife legend is survived by two women, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, with an ongoing public debate about who was legally recognised as his wife.

Following the post, social media users criticised the station’s management, accusing them of showing disrespect to Akosua Serwaa and allegedly promoting an agenda in favour of Odo Broni.

