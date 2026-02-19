Jamaica’s award-winning artiste, Popcaan, has been enstooled as a Chief of the Aseibu Traditional Area in the Central Region of Ghana

The musician was conferred the title Aboafohen of the Apagyahen Division in a glamorous ceremony attended by chiefs, elders and residents

The new title of the singer has sparked massive reactions among fans and music lovers on social media, as they shared mixed comments

Andrae Hugh Sutherland, widely known as Popcaan, has been enstooled as a chief of the Aseibu Traditional Area in the Central Region of Ghana, causing a stir among Ghanaians.

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, a couple of videos went viral showing the award-winning musician being enstooled in one of the communities in Ghana.

A traditional ceremony attended by the chiefs, elders and some residents of the town saw Popcaan rocking a yellow and white Ghana-made cloth wrapped around his shoulder, depicting Ghanaian culture.

Some herbs and Ghanaian beads were placed around his neck and wrist, believed to be a traditional demand. As part of the event, libations were poured, and a short music and dance took place.

In a scene that caught the attention of many, the Jamaican artist was held by some people in African prints, believed to be the elders of the community and was made to sit on a stool three times to eventually crown him as the new Chief.

The stool name Nana Arkoh Kese 1 was conferred on him to climax the ceremony. Popcaan, who was seen all joyous, displayed his dancing skills during a drumming session.

Reactions to Popcaan’s coronation

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the coronation of Popcaan.

Diba wrote:

“Is this how it was done during our ancestors' time? Like selecting, appointing or picking someone because of his/her status? I just want to learn.”

Thunderman wrote:

“So wait, does it mean everyone can become a chief in Ghana now?”

Khobby West wrote:

“Popcaan has always owned a house on the Wind Bay(winiba) Cape Coast road.”

Dennis wrote:

“He really loves Ghana, and he has been here most of the time. Joseph Hill used to be here frequently, too, in the 2000s. If he were alive, he would have built his home like Popcaan here.”

Sister Yaa wrote:

“Does it mean everyone who visits Ghana would be enstooled and given a name?”

Agyenkwa wrote:

“We, the youth, are here to be enstooled and given that title. We have been ignored, but when the foreigners come, then gyasehene the first.”

Foreigners enstooled as Chiefs in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on some foreigners who were enstooled as Chiefs in Ghana. The report made mention of Lisa Raye, who is an American actress, model, and entrepreneur. She was enstooled as the queen mother of Agona Kwanyanko in the Central region during a ceremony in Los Angeles.

According to reports, her title was conferred on her because of her humanitarian efforts. Speaking about her new role, she promised to do her best to support the people of the Town.

Other foreigners mentioned included: Roland James Moxon, Michael Jai White, Rita Marley and others.

