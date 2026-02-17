The sisters of Patapaa caused massive sadness on social media as they mourned their mother at her one-week observation

In a video, the two siblings of the Ghanaian singer, who were dressed in black attire, were spotted among sympathisers as they wept

The emotional scene triggered intense reactions as Ghanaians dropped condolence messages to comfort the grieving family

The popular Ghanaian musician, Patapaa’s siblings triggered sadness on social media as they mourned their late mother, Madam Ekua Boatemaa, at her one-week observation.

On January 15, 2026, news went viral that Patapaa, known in private life as Justice Amoah, had lost his beloved mother. The news was first shared by Emmanuel Kwesi Aboagye Essibu, a media personality based in Winneba, who expressed his condolences to the musician and his family, saying:

"Ghanaian musician Patapaa loses his mum...My condolences to Patapaa and the family”

His post, which featured a purported screenshot of Patapaa's WhatsApp status, showed a photo of the One Corner hitmaker's mother with an inscription of prayer for her soul.

"Oh God, my life is gone. Life is not easy. God save your soul, amen," the inscription read. The timestamp on the screenshot indicated that the image of Patapaa's mother was posted at 11:46 am that day.”

In a social media post, the singer further confirmed the death of his mother.

“My heart is heavy. My love, my mother, and my world. Rest in perfect peace till we meet in heaven again,” he wrote.

Patapaa's siblings mourn at one week observation

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, Patapaa and his family held a one-week observation of his late mother at Agona Swedru after his earlier announcement on February 7, 2026.

The event saw family, friends and colleagues of the musician present to mourn Madam Ekua Boatemaa.

In a video that has caught the attention of Ghanaians, the sisters of Patapaa were seen standing in the midst of sympathisers as they mourn their beloved mother.

One of the artist’s sisters, believed to be the youngest, was seen crying as she wiped her face with a handkerchief. The sad scene from the observation sparked massive reactions on social media as condolence messages poured in.

Reactions to one-week observation of Patapaa's mother

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Kwame Sefa wrote:

“So sorry, Bro. Sorry for your loss. Please accept my condolences.”

Sekyia wrote:

“May the joy you gave to us come back to you in this hard moment. God be with you, Patapeezy.”

Sammy wrote:

“May God comfort you in this hard time. My condolences to your entire family.”

Comfort Gyamfi wrote:

“Aww Patapaa, you and your family should take heart wai.”

Patapaa’s father at wife's one week observation

