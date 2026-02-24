Simi: Nigerian Government Reacts to Calls for Arrest of Singer Over Old Tweets

The Nigerian government has waded into the controversy surrounding singer Simi after old tweets resurfaced online, allegedly from her time working at her mother's daycare centre over a decade ago.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) announced it is looking into the matter following public outcry and calls from several Nigerians for investigation and possible prosecution over comments the singer allegedly made more than ten years ago.

Over the past few days, screenshots of tweets attributed to Simi have been circulating online. The posts, reportedly made during her early days on social media, referenced her experiences while working at her mother's daycare centre.

As the posts gained traction on social media, some netizens demanded that relevant authorities step in to examine the matter more closely, raising concerns about alleged misconduct.

In a statement released on Monday, February 24, 2026, NAPTIP addressed the public concerns, emphasising its commitment to investigating credible reports.

"Following recent public discussions and concerns raised regarding alleged incidents of child sexual abuse/misconduct in daycare settings in Nigeria, we are committed to thoroughly investigating credible reports," the statement read.

The agency urged anyone with factual information, direct knowledge, or evidence connected to the viral posts to reach out confidentially.

See NAPTIP's X post below:

Simi's response to backlash over old tweets

In her defence, Simi emphasised that the tweets were written when she was 23 years old and hustling her music career while helping out at her mother's daycare. She maintained they were innocent reflections of daily life rather than anything perverse.

"I haven't been on Twitter today – but someone brought a few of my old tweets to my attention, and I can't address them. 14 years ago, I was 23, so I was definitely not a child. I'm not here to make excuses because I don't have anything to make excuses for. What I can't let anyone do is twist my story to fit false narratives," Simi stated.

She stressed that her words had been twisted to fit false narratives and that she has never been depraved in her life.

The singer also addressed how her fame now exposes her past actions to broad interpretation, explaining that she never intended to hide her personality or the fact that she was a young woman expressing herself openly on social media.

Simi added that some of her older tweets were being deleted by her team due to sensitivity concerns for her family, though she had initially been reluctant to remove them.

Source: YEN.com.gh