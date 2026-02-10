Teddy A and Bambam's marital status questioned after unfollowing each other on Instagram

Speculation has grown when the couple posted separate Christmas photos, breaking their tradition

Fans expressed concern over relationship challenges as the couple has not commented publicly

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) power couple Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, and Bamike Olawunmi Adenibuyan, known as Bambam, have left fans worried about the state of their marriage after it was discovered they are no longer following each other on Instagram

Speculation about trouble in the couple's marriage first emerged in December 2025 when Teddy A and Bambam posted separate, solo photoshoots for Christmas, a departure from their usual joint celebrations.

Following the Christmas incident, it has emerged that they have unfollowed each other on the social media platform, which has intensified rumours of a potential split.

Adding to the speculation, Teddy A recently shared a cryptic post about silence on Instagram, writing: "Wisdom is knowing when silence protects the mission."

Teddy A and Bambam's marriage

The couple, who met during the 2018 edition of BBNaija, tied the knot in 2019 with two lavish ceremonies. They held their traditional wedding on September 7, 2019, in Ogun State, followed by a white wedding in Dubai on November 16, 2019.

Over the course of their marriage, which has now spanned more than five years, Teddy A and Bambam, who starred in Love In Every Word alongside Uzor Arikwe, have welcomed two children together and have been regarded as one of the most successful couples to emerge from the BBNaija franchise.

However, the couple has faced public scrutiny before. In a previous interview, Teddy A addressed domestic violence allegations that once went viral on social media.

The reports accused him of physically abusing Bambam, with some claims suggesting the abuse occurred during her pregnancy.

Teddy A firmly denied the accusations, stating they were completely untrue and came as a shock to both him and his wife.

A screenshot shows Teddy A and Bambam are not following each other on Instagram as of February 10, 2026. Photo source: @iamteddya

Reactions to Teddy A, Bambam marital rumours

As news of the unfollowing spread across social media, fans and followers have expressed concern and disappointment, with many hoping the couple can resolve whatever challenges they may be facing privately. YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

Asa Odogwu said:

"I sensed it coming, she’s now big fish."

Sugar Rush said:

"Bambam is now rolling with the big boys I saw this coming."

Chi Chi Akunesiobike said:

'I am trying to understand the rationale behind unfollowing your partner (Husband or Wife) once you have issues with them. It feels weird to me. Someone you probably live in the same house with.'

Felix Nathan said:

"Since wey Odogwu show her the other side of money in the movie, she don feel say Teddy no dey her class again... I blame odogwu boo boo for this."

