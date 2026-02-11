Actress BamBam has broken her silence amid speculation about her marriage with her husband Teddy A

The couple's recent social media actions sparked public scrutiny and intense online debate about their marriage

In the heat of the online debate, BamBam shared a video, but refused to make direct comments

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Actress Bamike Olawunmi Adenibuyan, popularly known as BamBam, has finally responded to swirling speculation about her marriage to fellow reality TV star and musician Tope Adenibuyan, known as Teddy A.

BamBam drops new glam video amid rumours of marital troubles with her husband, Teddy A. Photo source: @bammybestowed, @iamteddya

Source: Instagram

The couple, who met during the 2018 edition of BBNaija and tied the knot in 2019, have long been admired as one of the franchise's most successful love stories.

However, their relationship has come under public scrutiny in recent weeks following reports that BamBam had unfollowed Teddy A on Instagram.

Speculation intensified as fans drew meanings into Teddy A sharing a solo Christmas photoshoot in December 2025, which many social media users interpreted as a potential sign of marital trouble.

The timing of the post, combined with the alleged unfollow, quickly sparked widespread conversation online about the state of their marriage.

Some netizens have linked the alleged tension to BamBam's recent acting roles. The actress starred in Omoni Oboli's romance film Love in Every Word, where she appeared alongside Uzor Arukwe. The pair's on-screen chemistry caught viewers' attention, with some fans reading too deeply into the storyline.

Adding fuel to the speculation, BamBam recently announced another romance movie titled Without You, in which she again features alongside Arukwe. This further intensified online chatter, with fans debating whether the marriage rumours had any connection to her professional projects.

BamBam breaks silence amid marital rumours

Hours after the rumours spread across social media, the actress took to Instagram on February 10, 2026, to share a video of herself dressed in a beautiful traditional outfit.

In the video, she appeared calm, confident, and unbothered, offering no direct comment about the ongoing conversations surrounding her marriage.

According to her, that was her look for a recent event she attended.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Teddy A and BamBam's marriage

Teddy A and BamBam held their traditional wedding on September 7, 2019, in Ogun State, followed by a lavish white wedding in Dubai on November 16, 2019.

The couple, who have been married for over five years, share two children.

This is not the first time their relationship has faced public scrutiny. Teddy A previously addressed domestic violence allegations that went viral on social media, firmly denying claims that he had physically abused his wife, including during her pregnancy. He stated the accusations were completely false and came as a shock to both of them.

Actress Bambam and Teddy have triggered rumours about their marriage with their latest social media actions. Photo source: @iamteddya, @bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

Reactions to BamBam's new video

olanma_anca said:

"Silence is golden 😂😂."

mercyeberec said:

"Hope this rumour I'm hearing is not true...because I love and respect you a lot, ma."

gertrudetammy said:

"Pass some 10-litre buckets to everyone crying, they need it."

official__diamondjenny said:

"Please go and reconcile with your husband, please nothing really dey outside, we your Achalugo lovers cherish you, and I want to see you happy with your family."

Pete Edochie denies death rumours

In other Nollywood news, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary actor Pete Edochie had denied death rumours, stating that he is alive and in good health.

The veteran actor who reflected on repeated death hoaxes about him cited multiple similar instances.

In an interview, he also shared the family impact of false reports while expressing his gratitude for life.

Source: YEN.com.gh