Francine Beppu, a popular American actress and reality tv ‘queen’, reportedly died at the age of 43 on Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Numerous showbiz outlets, including PEOPLE Magazine and TMZ, reported the tragic news, sharing a statement from her family

Fans flooded the comments section of the posts announcing Beppu’s death with words of comfort and condolences for her family

American actress and reality television star Francine Beppu has sadly died, stirring sorrow among her friends, family, and devoted fanbase.

The Real L Word star Francine Beppu reportedly dies at the age of 43 on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Image credit: Tibrina Hobson, Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Beppu, known for her appearance on The Real L Word, reportedly died on February 17, 2026.

According to TMZ, she was found deceased at her home in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her family confirmed the tragedy in a statement but shared no cause of death.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Francine 'Naoko' Beppu," her family's statement said.

"The outpouring of care and concern from her friends and colleagues is a testament to the tremendous impact she had on everyone around her. We are deeply grateful to know how cherished she was and how brightly she will continue to shine through all who knew her," it added.

Beppu won hearts across the world when she appeared on the popular reality television show, which aired for three seasons on Showtime.

The series followed a group of LGBTQ women as they lived in Los Angeles, juggling work, life, and relationships.

In addition to her showbiz career, Beppu worked in the corporate world, holding roles at Sony Electronics and Viacom, where she helped launch Logo, the first LGBTQ+ cable channel, according to PEOPLE.

Reactions to Francine Beppu’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the sad death of Francine Beppu.

Anita Jordan said:

"May her soul and all the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace."

Roman Rodriguez wrote:

"So sad. Rest In Power with our Heavenly Father above."

Valeria VanLandschoot commented:

"So sad, may her soul rest in peace. People are dying way too early these days. God bless your family."

Latasha Chaney said:

"You were beautiful on screen, now you're a beautiful star."

Græ Zee wrote:

"Condolences to the bereaved family."

Lizzy McGuire star Robert Carradine dies at the age of 71 after a mental health struggle. Image credit: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

