Mitterrand Oheneba and Ewurama Biney are the top contenders in the 2025 Perfect Match Xtra reality show

The young couple who fell in love at first sight have kept viewers engaged on their gadgets with their unique love story

Some social media users have commented on Mitterrand Oheneba and Ewurama Biney's post before the finale

TV3's Perfect Match Xtra reality show has captivated fans, who are already rallying behind their favourite couple ahead of the grand finale set for June 21, 2025.

Among the front runners are content creator Mitterrand Oheneba, affectionately known as Oheneba, and the enchanting Ewurama Biney, widely referred to as Ewura on social media.

Ghanaians settle on Oheneba and Ewurama as their preferred and deserving winners of Perfect Match Season Three. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Fans are convinced that this dynamic duo is destined for victory following weeks filled with intense drama, passionate confrontations, challenging games, and ceaseless entertainment in the vibrant reality show arena.

Oheneba and Ewurama to win PMX Season 3

YouTuber Oheneba has kept Perfect Match Xtra viewers enthralled with his impeccable sense of fashion, wit, and engaging conversations, earning him a dedicated following.

His stylish ensembles and quick-thinking responses have made him a standout figure in the competition, while Ewura, a breathtakingly beautiful model, has stirred excitement with her bold looks, captivating charm, and radiant smiles.

Her dazzling outfits and energetic dance moves during the pool party left everyone in awe, proving her presence is nothing short of magnetic.

Check out the photos below:

Ellen Kondon, Perry show a public display of affection

Also making waves are student model Ellen Kondon and her partner Perry, who have set the bar high with their affectionate displays throughout the show.

Their chemistry has not gone unnoticed on the Perfect Match Xtra show, as they passionately express their feelings, whether lounging in the bedroom, cooking together, or letting loose at the pool party. Onlookers have remarked on the unmistakable spark in their eyes when they share special moments in private settings.

Check out the photos below:

Vandyke, Larrissa can't let go of each other

Meanwhile, the young couple, Vandyke and Larissa Quarshie, have enchanted Ghanaians with their heartwarming portrayal of love at first sight.

From the very beginning of the show, their genuine affection for one another has struck a chord with fans.

Their charming interactions, coupled with unique dating tips, have cemented their status as a beloved couple.

Check out the photos below:

Safowaa and Bodgan look adorable together

Last but not least, Ghanaian makeup artist Nana Yaa Safowaa and Bogdan Ebalebna Awuni have emerged as top contenders for the ultimate prize.

This couple has crafted a brilliant game plan by veiling their relationship issues while ensuring they enjoy the vibrant experience of the reality show.

Their strategy seems to be paying off, placing them firmly in the running for the coveted title.

Check out their photos below:

PMX winner Grace receives an award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Grace Maabena Tawiah, the winner of Perfect Match Xtra Season One, who received recognition at the first Creative Paragon conference.

The reality TV personality looked elegant in a chic ready-to-wear ensemble and a lot of makeup at the star-studded event.

The hard-working woman received praise from some social media users for taking the stage on the red carpet.

