Dr Chiaky Otuteye has sued the organisers after her Miss Intercontinental Ghana crown was withdrawn weeks after her win

The medical doctor and global health advocate is challenging the decision by Cloudz Entertainment through legal action

Beyond pageantry, she practices at the China-Ghana Friendship Hospital and serves in youth and global health leadership

Stephanie Chiaky Otuteye, a Ghanaian beauty pageant contestant, has stepped into the spotlight following her decision to take Cloudz Entertainment, organisers of Miss Intercontinental Ghana, to court over the withdrawal of her crown.

Ghanaian doctor, Chiaky Otuteye, is taking legal action against the organisers of Miss Intercontinental Ghana after she was stripped of her crown.

Chiaky was crowned Miss Intercontinental Ghana in 2025, securing the opportunity to represent the country internationally.

However, weeks after her victory, the organisers revoked her title, a decision that quickly sparked public debate and intense social media discussions.

Displeased with the development, the medical doctor has opted for legal action, challenging the organisers’ decision in court.

The case drew significant attention within Ghana’s pageantry and entertainment circles, with many closely monitoring how the dispute would unfold.

Who is pageant queen Stephanie Chiaky Otuteye?

Beyond the pageant stage, Chiaky Otuteye has built a distinguished professional profile as a practising medical doctor with a strong focus on global health systems, youth advocacy, and development policy.

Over the years, she has held leadership and advisory roles with organisations such as the Federation of Ghana Medical Students’ Associations and Teen Health Ghana.

She also serves on the European Union Youth Sounding Board for International Partnerships, contributing to conversations around youth-inclusive development and health equity.

Currently, she practices at the China Ghana Friendship Hospital, where she combines clinical expertise with broader advocacy work in mental health and public health development.

Her journey into medicine was marked by resilience, including an initial setback in gaining admission to medical school before eventually earning her place and completing her training.

Now at the centre of a high-profile legal dispute, Dr Chiaky Otuteye represents a blend of professional accomplishment and public controversy as she seeks redress over the crown she once held.

Source: Instagram

