Ms Mofiyinfoluwa Motunrayo Samuel, a Nigerian international student, has graduated with first-class honours from the University of Ghana.

Her success has been celebrated as a testament to years of dedication and sacrifice to the study of the French language

Scores of netizens have taken to social media to congratulate and praise her for her dedication to academics

An international student at the University of Ghana, Ms Mofiyinfoluwa Motunrayo Samuel, has graduated with first-class honours after pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in French and Linguistics.

Mofiyinfoluwa, a Nigerian by birth, reportedly distinguished herself academically through what observers describe as intellectual curiosity, cultural engagement and a deep passion for language studies.

According to available information, her interest in the French language began at an early age, and she remained committed to pursuing that dream throughout her academic journey.

While on campus, she was an active member of Atelier Musique, a French-language music club, where she further immersed herself in Francophone culture.

In addition to her academic work, she pursued leadership development through internships with the International Leadership Foundation and the University of Ghana’s Transbureau.

She also volunteered as a French interpreter at the Africa Women Political Leadership Summit in 2005, applying her linguistic skills within international and policy-focused spaces.

Her achievement has been described as a reflection of dedication, consistency and a strong commitment to academic excellence.

Other graduates who completed their studies at the University of Ghana have praised the effectiveness of the institution’s online lecture system, which they believe has impacted their studies and academic success.

Providing more details, another fresh graduate of the school, Ibrahim Aziz, has described the introduction of the university’s online lecture system as one of the most impressive educational interventions during his time on campus.

Speaking in an interview about his most memorable moments as a student, Aziz indicated that the system offered significant flexibility, enabling students to balance academic work with employment and other social responsibilities.

Aziz further stated that studying Computer Science was intensive, but the fact that most lectures were conducted online reduced pressure on students.

He added that even examinations were largely administered virtually, which contributed to a more flexible learning experience.

He concluded that the innovation significantly improved his academic journey and made his time at the university more manageable.

Reactions to graduand's impressive performance

Scores of people have taken to the comment section on Facebook to congratulate the graduate for her impressive performance. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Daniel Homeku commented:

"This is wonderful. I am so proud of her."

Fening Okwae Ken noted:

"The Ghana Jollof has worked magic. Congratulations."

Citizen Sika Togoh said:

"This is what I am talking about. Clock it."

Skooby Otabil opined:

"Congratulations."

Ahafianyo Matthew commented:

"This is really great. Congratulations. You haven't come to play. Higher Heights."

Adu Awuah Wilson said:

"It seems International students at the University of Ghana perform very well."

Benjamin Brako Boadu commented:

"Congratulations, Mofiyinfoluwa."

Dhannyiel Halahoh Honiyitan noted:

"Proudly Naija."

NSMQ quiz mistress bags PhD from UG

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that quiz mistress Dr Gladys Odey Schwinger had bagged a doctoral degree from the University of Ghana.

Her academic achievement was celebrated by the National Science and Maths Quiz on X.

She was hailed for the significant milestone in her academic journey, with netizens joining in praising her.

