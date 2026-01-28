Ground Up Chale has reportedly filed a big lawsuit against Kwesi Arthur after his recent allegations and outbursts about the label

Important information regarding the lawsuit against the rapper emerged on social media on Wednesday, January 28, 2026

News of Ground Up Chale's lawsuit against Kwesi Arthur has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur, popularly known as Kwesi Arthur, has allegedly been hit with a lawsuit from his former label, Ground Up Chale, after their recent public dispute.

On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, Kwesi Arthur took to his official social media platforms to level several allegations of extortion and intimidation against his former label and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Glen Boateng.

In a post, the Grind Day hit-maker, who was a major cornerstone of Ground Up Chale's success for years, accused the label and its CEO of demanding US$150,000 for him to use images of himself in an upcoming independent project.

According to Kwesi Arthur, his former label claimed to own him, his image, and his brand since he joined them in 2016.

The rapper, who claimed to have cut ties with the label since the release of his 2022 album, Son of Jacob, accused Ground Up Chale of failing to pay him any money for the projects he recorded during his time with them.

Kwesi Arthur also accused his former label boss, Glen Boateng, of making several threats on his life and planning to sabotage his soon-to-be-released Redemption Valley music project.

In subsequent posts, the rapper called on Ground Up Chale and its CEO to stop pestering him and allow him to work on his music as an independent artist.

His post went viral on social media, leading to former signees and producers also accusing the label of cheating them out of the income from their projects.

The X posts of Kwesi Arthur levelling accusations against Ground Up Chale are below:

Ground Up Chale's lawyer responds to allegations

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's X space on TikTok, Ground Up's lawyer claimed that the allegations were misinformation shared to set the label up for public backlash. He added that there has never been any threat of violence.

According to him, Kwesi Arthur's contract ended in 2022 after the release of his album Son of Jacob, which was loved by many.

However, he continued to share other music-related stuff. The lawyer insisted that the manager did not stop the rapper from doing this.

He noted that in promoting his current project, the singer used video footage and photos commissioned in their previous history and also incorporated some images owned by the label into his current artwork.

The lawyer explained that the attention of the team was drawn to it, and they served him a notice to refrain from using them unless he was given permission, but he snubbed them.

The TikTok video of the Ground Up Chale lawyer speaking is below:

Ground Up Chale allegedly sues Kwesi Arthur

Speaking on his podcast on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, media personality DJ Slim alleged that Ground Up Chale had filed a GH₵10 million lawsuit against Kwesi Arthur.

Sharing a supposed writ of summons, the radio presenter alleged that the Ground Up Chale and its CEO, Glen Boateng, had filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

DJ Slim shared more information regarding the lawsuit and the reliefs the plaintiffs were seeking from the court.

The TikTok videos detailing Ground Up Chale's alleged lawsuit against Kwesi Arthur are below:

Reactions to Kwesi Arthur's lawsuit case

Kwesi Arthur's father speaks on son's dispute

