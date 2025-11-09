Chiaky was crowned Miss Intercontinental Ghana 2025, showcasing intelligence, beauty, and pride in her cultural heritage

She expressed gratitude for her community’s support, saying it played a key role in winning the prestigious crown

Chiaky's success in the pageant sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many extending their congratulations

Chiaky dazzled many with her display of beauty, intelligence, and cultural pride after being crowned Miss Intercontinental Ghana 2025, marking a significant moment in the nation's pageant history.

Chiaky becomes Miss Intercontinental Ghana 2025, with humility and gratitude. Photo credit: Bessah, chiaky. Image source: X, Instagram

Source: UGC

The event, held at a grand ceremony, not only celebrated her victory but also showcased the pageant's commitment to empowering young ladies beyond just beauty alone.

Chiaky becomes Miss Intercontinental Ghana 2025

In a video spotted online by YEN.com.gh, Chiaky was radiating with excitement and humility. She also shared her disbelief and overwhelming gratitude during an interview.

She said:

"I did not expect to win, honestly. I didn't think that I would win, but my people supported me, and here we are."

According to her, her journey to the crown was fueled by the unwavering support she got from her community, crediting her success to them.

The Miss Intercontinental Ghana 2025 pageant, organised by Clodz Entertainment, was officially launched on August 9, 2025, at Kigali Hotel in Dansoman, Accra.

This year's edition was themed "Rebirth," signalling not just physical beauty alone, but a refreshed focus on purpose, leadership, and impact.

While speaking about the reason she joined the pageant, she said:

"I wanted to be part of Miss Intercontinental because it's one of those pageants that emphasises the power of intelligence alongside beauty."

"Thankfully, I made it, and I'm so grateful to everyone who has supported me. Like, y'all have been amazing without you, I wouldn't have made it here," she added

As part of her prize, Chiaky received a brand-new Hyundai Accent, a symbol of her new status and the opportunities that lie ahead.

The car, valued at approximately GH₵25,000, was part of the grand prizes that also included the official crown and an all‑expenses‑paid trip to represent Ghana at the international Miss Intercontinental 2025 pageant.

Watch the video of her standing beside her car below:

Reactions to Chiaky as Miss Intercontinental Ghana

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@airtornam stated:

"It's obvious the other girls were prettier than her, but when you hear her talk, you’ll know she is a very intelligent and smart girl. Beauty is only not facial, your brains must be too. Congratulations to her, very deserving."

@Dhangotee wrote:

"My keyboard doesn’t understand what I want to type, so please, if your keyboard can, type it for me."

@alhassan48 commented:

"Congratulations dear."

Source: YEN.com.gh