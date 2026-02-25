Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has released a scary prophecy on what might happen in the year 2026

In a viral video, he warned of another global pandemic, claiming it would be stronger than COVID-19

The prediction by the man of God has caused a massive stir on social media as users shared varied opinions

The general overseer of Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has shared a daring prophecy about a possible global pandemic similar to COVID-19 in 2026.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams pandemic prophecy

Speaking to his congregants in a video that has caught the attention of many, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams emphatically declared that there is another pandemic coming.

According to him, this would be stronger than COVID-19, but the good news is that the indicator showed that it is the plan of the devil, as well as greed from men and not a judgment from God.

He stated that because it is not the plan of God, the Christian community could pray to avert it, adding that the almighty would spare his children.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams further added that the alleged pandemic is not far from now. According to him, he doesn't want to be specific, but his indicators showed that the world could be hit by the pandemic at any moment from now.

Although the man of God didn't detail how the pandemic would come, the signs and symptoms, as well as how it would be cured, his prediction has caused a massive stir on social media.

Watch the TikTok video of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams releasing the prophecy below:

Reactions to Duncan-Williams pandemic prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the man of God's prophecy about another pandemic.

Mutable Hamstrung wrote:

“I speak as a child of God that it will neither stand nor come to pass. Not even under my watch. Mark my words.”

Original Tray wrote:

“Yes, that's true. I had a dream about it last two weeks and last week. Hmm, we really need to pray.”

Original Adepa wrote:

“I cover myself, my children, my siblings and my loved ones in the blood of Jesus.”

Nanabah wrote:

“Hmm, I declare and decree by the power of God and his servant, I break and lose Amen.”

Naa Momo wrote:

“I had a dream about this several times.”

Onyame Akoa Kofi Emma wrote:

“This means the coming of Jesus Christ is very close and near.”

Duncan-Williams speaks on COVID-19 vaccination

Speaking to his congregants in May 2021, Duncan Williams condemned the conspiracy about the COVID-19 vaccine, stating that it demanded faith to take it.

According to him, the vaccine was not meant to wipe out the human race as many people made it seem.

“People are saying all kinds of conspiracy theories against the vaccine. If you don’t have what to preach, stop preaching and making a whole sermon out of vaccines. We all take vaccines – from polio to measles – what is different about this vaccine that has got many talking.”

Watch the X video of Duncan- Williams prophesying about the youth below:

Duncan-Williams’s prophecy about anti-gov't revolt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams prophesied in 2019 that there would be a serious uprising of the youth after 2020 against the government.

According to the founder of Action Chapel International, this would happen chiefly because the youth would be fed up with the bad governance, corruption, and unemployment in the country.

He further cautioned the leaders to listen to the youth and give them hope, as it would be dangerous to pick a fight with the young people.

