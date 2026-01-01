Prophet Fire Oja has made a prophetic declaration for the GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi in 2026

In a video, the controversial prophet detailed the trials and tribulations the politician would face in the new year

Prophet Fire Oja's prophecy about Sammy Gyamfi has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

Controversial Ghanaian prophet Jedidia Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, shared a 2026 prophecy about the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GoldBod, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, during a church event on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Prophet Fire Oja shares a 2026 prophecy for the GoldBod CEO, Sammy Gyamfi, at his church's crossover service on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Preaching before his congregation at a crossover night service at the Zion Prayer International Ministry Church, the prophet claimed to have seen Sammy Gyamfi being moved into a dilapidated building in the spiritual realms.

He claimed that the renowned politician remained silent inside the building, with many passersby noticing his presence without acknowledging him.

He said:

"This is a prophecy for the NDC's Sammy Gyamfi. I saw a dilapidated building. I have never seen such a hideous building like that. In the spiritual realms, I saw you being moved from a beautiful house to the dilapidated building."

"Sammy was sitting in the room and did not utter a word. Everyone was passing by the house. He spent a long time in the house without speaking. People saw him in the building without checking up on him."

Fire Oja claimed that the dilapidated building later transformed into a beautiful house, which attracted the attention of many people, who wanted to inquire about Sammy Gyamfi.

The prophet prophesied that the GoldBod CEO would face numerous public humiliations and much disgrace in 2026. He claimed that the politician's close friends and colleagues would plot to sabotage and bring his downfall throughout the year.

He said:

"In 2026, you will face a lot of disgrace. They will plot against you. Your friends and colleagues will sabotage you."

Fire Oja, who has previously received backlash for failed prophecies, claimed that Sammy Gyamfi would eventually overcome the various adversities and be celebrated nationally by Ghanaians.

The controversial prophet claimed that the NDC Communications Officer would earn national recognition as long as he was alive and healthy.

The TikTok video of Fire Oja prophesying about Sammy Gyamfi in 2026 is below:

Mzbel petitions police over Fire Oja's allegations

Fire Oja's prophecy for Sammy Gyamfi comes days after Mzbel petitioned the police over his claims about her experience with spiritual leader Ola Maame's "soul travel" practice.

In a TikTok video on Monday, December 29, 2025, the veteran singer noted that she had filed another petition with the Ghana Police Service regarding the prophet, whose name she refused to mention directly.

Fire Oja goes to the house of a lady who hurled unsavoury words at him on TikTok.

Mzbel said that the controversial pastor would soon be invited by the police for questioning and would face legal action in court.

She also confirmed that a woman who claimed to be her former employee and was platformed by Fire Oja to make allegations against her had also been arrested.

The TikTok video of Mzbel speaking about her petition to the police after Fire Oja's allegations is below:

Fire Oja's prophecy for Sammy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Joe commented:

"Is this supposed to be a prophecy?"

Paasage said:

"He is talking about a reshuffle because yesterday, the IMF said GoldBod has run a loss."

Brains Nana Kwadwo wrote:

"Why are all their prophecies about the prominent people always?"

Wisehart Journey said:

"So why don't you prophets get prophecy for people who are not in the limelight?"

